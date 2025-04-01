The older archives (>10 years old) have been substantially recovered -- more than 23,800 files' worth -- and are now reachable through the search engine and via file download. Email here if you have any questions.
Program Information
State Of The City reports
Trumps Tariff antics could crash the global economy
13
 Bristol Broadband Co-operative  Contact Contributor
April 11, 2025, midnight

https://politicsthisweek.gn.apc.org/2025/04/not-the-bcfm-politics-show-presented-by-tony-gosling-236/

#1 - Complete 3hr 50m show - [right click to download]
Full interviews with...
#2 - Alison Wright IBM Africa neo-colonial slave-masters, Karsten Schoeneborn, Young Blood for them, Slave Labour for us House Of Lords Standards Corruption - 00:50:00
#3 - BILL COOPER Alison Wright IBM Africa Silent Weapons For Quiet Wars and Luciferian Philosophy Lansing Michigan Lecture (1996) - 01:25:00
#4 - Mark Hollingsworth Londongrad Oligarchs Berezovsky Abramovich Deripaska Ukrainians Kordokovsky Kolomoyski - 00:35:00
#5 - Sir Ivan Lawrence Flouride Neurotoxin Fillibuster or bust - 00:13:00
#6 - RT Crosstalk Michael Hudson Thomas Bailey Radica Desai Is this the End of Globalisation Battle of the Tarrifs RT Peter Lavelle - 00:25:00
#7 - Trump and Netanyahu press conference in Oval Office - 00:50:00
#8 - Jeffrey Sachs on Netanyahu in Washington and Trump Tariffs - 00:10:00
#9 - The Zionist movement is a global threat, not restricted to Israel, David Miller Vanessa Beeley - 45:00

