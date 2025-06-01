Summary: – Big Reform gains in Hamilton by-election, SNP collapse. How the vote share compares with the 2021 Scottish election published at 08:31 6 June

– ‘Unaffordable’ UK Strategic Defence Review published. Idea seems to be to rely on Brussels money. Extremely unpopular Starmer – more spending on military – wartime setting

– Drone war the future for UK armed forces – The Kill Chain, hacking. AI and central command story. Russia will build strength under a ceasefire story

– Andy Worthington on 40 years after the Battle of the Beanfield. Thatcher’s Britain, Miner’s strike, cruise missiles.

– Repression and Resistance: 40 Years from the Brutal Police Violence at the Battle of the Beanfield to the Suppression of Environmental Protest

– Today is the 40th anniversary of the largest and most violent peacetime assault on civilians in modern British history,

– ‘I’ve never been so scared as I was that day’ ‘Truncheon-wielding madmen’ Just 19 at the time, she said her vehicle’s windows were then smashed, and she was grabbed by the hair by two officers. “I was in a tug-of-war with either side of my hair.

– 12th June protest against travellers living in mobile homes, vans and caravans on the Downs. Vehicle dwellers now – house prices so high

– Why don’t Bristol City Council provide city sites and services like water, shower blocks, electric hook-ups and bin collections for van dwellers?

– Will nuclear weapons be used? Five different drone attacks on Russian nuclear bombers. Nord Stream 2 pipeline story Spider’s Web: Ukraine Targets Russian Airfields in Major Drone Attack

– Trump says never let Germany re-arm. “They said never let Germany rearm.” Trump makes Second World War joke in front of German chancellor

– John Bosnitch on how Putin might respond to attacks on nuclear fleets, and why Zelensky was selected as leader for Ukraine. Ukraine Attacks Part of Russia’s Nuclear Triad.

– ‘Dying’ Ratco Mladic, Serbian hero and NATO designated jailed ‘war criminal’ General of the NATO war, is dying in Hague ICC prison, with calls to release him.

– Srebrenica and Yugoslav war. John Bosnitch on Yugoslav wars – anti NATO leaders always likened to Hitler

– is NATO like Hitler? Gandhi on the English causing trouble. Seeking Ratko Mladic’s Release, Lawyers Claim He Has ‘Months to Live’

– Mountbatten made gay sexual advances to WWII allied leaders! My late father Sava Bosnitch (Bosnic) barely survived WWII – a 26-year-old captain

– Mountbatten approached my father alone in a coat room and made a physical advance on my father, who slapped Mountbatten’s face hard enough to knock him to the floor

– Andre Kelin, Russian Ambassador to UK – UK working with Ukraine on drone strikes on Russia. Elon says Trump should be impeached.

– London was involved in Ukrainian drone attack, says Russia’s UK ambassador Andrei Kelin says Kyiv must have had outside help with the strikes and Britain has not denied involvement

– Less Than 10 Russian Bombers Destroyed In Ukraine’s “Shock Attack”; Kyiv Mostly Struck Defunct Aircraft: Russian Claims Ukraine’s recent drone attack on four Russian Air Bases

– Bilderberg 2025: Musk humiliates Trump to create good ‘Russia hate’ impression at Wednesday’s Stockholm Bilderberg Conference

– Bilderberg conference next week in Stockholm. Tony’s book ‘The Traitors of Arnhem’. Bilderberg/2025 Date 11 June 2025 – 15 June 2025 Location Stockholm, Sweden

– Perpetrators Bilderberg/Steering committee The 2025 71st Bilderberg meeting and is reportedly scheduled for next week in Stockholm, Sweden

– Palantir whistle-blower Juan Pinto on how they operate – AI, war, Gaza. Juan Pinto: I Worked At Palantir: The Tech Company Reshaping Reality A former Palantir employee is sounding the alarm.

– Palantir tech company, founded by Bilderberg ‘Grand Master’ Peter Thiel, claims they can revolutionise government systems with their AI-powered softwar

– Private Eye REFUSES Kevin Cahill’s article, then ad., about mass criminal personal data theft by Google, Apple, Facebook, X etc.. on Google stealing personal data on behalf of the NSA

– Red Cross say Gaza now ‘Worse Than Hell On Earth’, humanitarian chief tells BBC World leaders ‘obligated’ to save lives in Gaza

– EXCLUSIVE: Stafford Crown Court Judge Laura Hobson treating peace activists as if they were TERRORISTS!

– Nick Georges from Palestine Action on how they were discriminated against in court by Judge Laura Hobson. Declassified UK – collusion between state and court – pro Israel.

– Campaign Against Anti Semitism prosecuting David Miller for anti Semitic Tweets. Nick Georges on why and how he’s been protesting against Israel’s genocide

– Dr David Halpin on Israel’s behaviour causing problems all round the world. What can we do to stop Israel in Gaza? UN votes on ceasefire in Gaza

– John Bosnitch on the Crusades and Constantinople, links to NATO/Russia war. The Great Schism between the churches of East and West began in July 1054

