The older archives (>10 years old) have been substantially recovered -- more than 23,800 files' worth -- and are now reachable through the search engine and via file download. Email here if you have any questions.
Your support is essential if the service is to continue, there are bandwidth bills to pay every month and failing disk drives to replace. Volunteers do the work, but disk drives and bandwidth are not free. We encourage you to contribute financially, even a dollar helps. Click here to donate.
Welcome to the new Radio4all website! If you cannot log in, you may need to reset your password. Email here if you need additional support.
 
Program Information
State Of The City reports
EXCLUSIVE: Nick Georges Judge Laura Hobson humiliating strip searches of Palestine Action suspects
13
 Bristol Broadband Co-operative  Contact Contributor
June 6, 2025, midnight
– Big Reform gains in Hamilton by-election, SNP collapse. How the vote share compares with the 2021 Scottish election published at 08:31 6 June
– ‘Unaffordable’ UK Strategic Defence Review published. Idea seems to be to rely on Brussels money. Extremely unpopular Starmer – more spending on military – wartime setting
– Drone war the future for UK armed forces – The Kill Chain, hacking. AI and central command story. Russia will build strength under a ceasefire story
– Andy Worthington on 40 years after the Battle of the Beanfield. Thatcher’s Britain, Miner’s strike, cruise missiles.
– Repression and Resistance: 40 Years from the Brutal Police Violence at the Battle of the Beanfield to the Suppression of Environmental Protest
– Today is the 40th anniversary of the largest and most violent peacetime assault on civilians in modern British history,
– ‘I’ve never been so scared as I was that day’ ‘Truncheon-wielding madmen’ Just 19 at the time, she said her vehicle’s windows were then smashed, and she was grabbed by the hair by two officers. “I was in a tug-of-war with either side of my hair.
– 12th June protest against travellers living in mobile homes, vans and caravans on the Downs. Vehicle dwellers now – house prices so high
– Why don’t Bristol City Council provide city sites and services like water, shower blocks, electric hook-ups and bin collections for van dwellers?
– Will nuclear weapons be used? Five different drone attacks on Russian nuclear bombers. Nord Stream 2 pipeline story Spider’s Web: Ukraine Targets Russian Airfields in Major Drone Attack
– Trump says never let Germany re-arm. “They said never let Germany rearm.” Trump makes Second World War joke in front of German chancellor
– John Bosnitch on how Putin might respond to attacks on nuclear fleets, and why Zelensky was selected as leader for Ukraine. Ukraine Attacks Part of Russia’s Nuclear Triad.
– ‘Dying’ Ratco Mladic, Serbian hero and NATO designated jailed ‘war criminal’ General of the NATO war, is dying in Hague ICC prison, with calls to release him.
– Srebrenica and Yugoslav war. John Bosnitch on Yugoslav wars – anti NATO leaders always likened to Hitler
– is NATO like Hitler? Gandhi on the English causing trouble. Seeking Ratko Mladic’s Release, Lawyers Claim He Has ‘Months to Live’
– Mountbatten made gay sexual advances to WWII allied leaders! My late father Sava Bosnitch (Bosnic) barely survived WWII – a 26-year-old captain
– Mountbatten approached my father alone in a coat room and made a physical advance on my father, who slapped Mountbatten’s face hard enough to knock him to the floor
– Andre Kelin, Russian Ambassador to UK – UK working with Ukraine on drone strikes on Russia. Elon says Trump should be impeached.
– London was involved in Ukrainian drone attack, says Russia’s UK ambassador Andrei Kelin says Kyiv must have had outside help with the strikes and Britain has not denied involvement
– Less Than 10 Russian Bombers Destroyed In Ukraine’s “Shock Attack”; Kyiv Mostly Struck Defunct Aircraft: Russian Claims Ukraine’s recent drone attack on four Russian Air Bases
– Bilderberg 2025: Musk humiliates Trump to create good ‘Russia hate’ impression at Wednesday’s Stockholm Bilderberg Conference
– Bilderberg conference next week in Stockholm. Tony’s book ‘The Traitors of Arnhem’. Bilderberg/2025 Date 11 June 2025 – 15 June 2025 Location Stockholm, Sweden
– Perpetrators Bilderberg/Steering committee The 2025 71st Bilderberg meeting and is reportedly scheduled for next week in Stockholm, Sweden
– Palantir whistle-blower Juan Pinto on how they operate – AI, war, Gaza. Juan Pinto: I Worked At Palantir: The Tech Company Reshaping Reality A former Palantir employee is sounding the alarm.
– Palantir tech company, founded by Bilderberg ‘Grand Master’ Peter Thiel, claims they can revolutionise government systems with their AI-powered softwar
– Private Eye REFUSES Kevin Cahill’s article, then ad., about mass criminal personal data theft by Google, Apple, Facebook, X etc.. on Google stealing personal data on behalf of the NSA
– Red Cross say Gaza now ‘Worse Than Hell On Earth’, humanitarian chief tells BBC World leaders ‘obligated’ to save lives in Gaza
– EXCLUSIVE: Stafford Crown Court Judge Laura Hobson treating peace activists as if they were TERRORISTS!
– Nick Georges from Palestine Action on how they were discriminated against in court by Judge Laura Hobson. Declassified UK – collusion between state and court – pro Israel.
– Campaign Against Anti Semitism prosecuting David Miller for anti Semitic Tweets. Nick Georges on why and how he’s been protesting against Israel’s genocide
– Dr David Halpin on Israel’s behaviour causing problems all round the world. What can we do to stop Israel in Gaza? UN votes on ceasefire in Gaza
– John Bosnitch on the Crusades and Constantinople, links to NATO/Russia war. The Great Schism between the churches of East and West began in July 1054
– NOT The BCfm Politics Show presented by Tony Gosling

https://politicsthisweek.gn.apc.org/2025/06/not-the-bcfm-politics-show-presented-by-tony-gosling-242/
#1 - Complete 4hr show - [right click to download]
Full interviews with...
#2 - Andy Worthington Travellers' Battle of the Beanfield 40 yrs on, cocaine, Thatcher's cultural vandalism and housing today - 00:40:00
#3 - PM Keir Starmer launches 2025 Strategic Defence Review - 00:30:00
#4 - Hamish de Bretton-Gordon with hawk Andrew Neil Can Putin be scared off with Nato show of strength? - 00:05:00
#5 - John Bosnitch on jailed Serbian general Ratko Mladic, Lloyd-George loved Hitler, Serbia in WWII, Putin nuclear threshold, 1000 yrs of Orthodox v Vatican in Russia & Balkans - 01:00:00
#6 - Dr David Halpin got food and medical supplies to Gaza in 2003 plus assisted dying and Israel Nazi comparisons now - 00:40:00
#7 - EXCLUSIVE: Nick Georges Judge Laura Hobson humiliating strip searches of Palestine Action suspects - 00:30:00
#8 - Kevin Cahill on Yemen 1967, NSA's criminal tech giants mass surveillance in UK and Gaza war crimes - 00:30:00
#9 - Juan Pinto, the growing cancer of Alex Karp, Peter Thiel's humanity killing cancer company, Palantir whistleblower, More Perfect Union channel - 00:15:00
#10 - SBU attacks on nuclear bombers Russian Ambassador Andrei Kelin Sky interview - 00:30:00

Download Program Podcast
04:00:00 1 June 6, 2025
  View Script
    
 04:00:00  64Kbps mp3
(MB) None		 97 Download File...
Download Program Podcast
04:00:00 1 June 6, 2025
  View Script
    
 00:40:00  64Kbps mp3
(MB) None		 28 Download File...
Download Program Podcast
04:00:00 1 June 6, 2025
  View Script
    
 00:30:00  64Kbps mp3
(MB) None		 21 Download File...
Download Program Podcast
04:00:00 1 June 6, 2025
  View Script
    
 00:05:00  64Kbps mp3
(MB) None		 22 Download File...
Download Program Podcast
04:00:00 1 June 6, 2025
  View Script
    
 01:00:00  64Kbps mp3
(MB) None		 40 Download File...
Download Program Podcast
04:00:00 1 June 6, 2025
  View Script
    
 00:40:00  64Kbps mp3
(MB) None		 33 Download File...
Download Program Podcast
04:00:00 1 June 6, 2025
  View Script
    
 00:30:00  64Kbps mp3
(MB) None		 27 Download File...
Download Program Podcast
04:00:00 1 June 6, 2025
  View Script
    
 00:30:00  64Kbps mp3
(MB) None		 36 Download File...
Download Program Podcast
04:00:00 1 June 6, 2025
  View Script
    
 00:15:00  64Kbps mp3
(MB) None		 31 Download File...
Download Program Podcast
04:00:00 1 June 6, 2025
  View Script
    
10   00:30:00  64Kbps mp3
(MB) None		 9 Download File...
 