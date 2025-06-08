Summary: Indigenous in Music with Larry K - Gary Small in our Spotlight Interview (Blues, Reggae)



Welcome to Indigenous in Music with Larry K, Today we welcome Gary Small, award-winning guitarist, songwriter, and proud member of the Northern Cheyenne Nation. With a career spanning decades, Gary’s music blends blues, reggae and rock like no other. He’s here to talk about his brand-new EP Guitar Man, and his powerful new single Silent No More, created with Patty Davis to honor Missing and Murdered Indigenous Women. Read all about Gary at our place at www.indigenousinmusicandarts.org/past-shows/gary-small



Enjoy music from Gary Small & the Coyote Bros, Billy Joe Green, Bluedog, Thea May, MATCITIM, QVLN, Morgan Toney, Patty Davis, Buffy Sainte-Marie, Aysanabee, Susan Aglukark, Nige B, Coletta, Rezcoast Grizz, Quantum Tangle, Indian City Fiebre Amarilla, Flimingo Star, Jota Quest, Rellik, Midnight Shine, Tracy Bone, Leela Gilday, Paula Lima, Julian Taylor, Trent Agecoutay,

William Prince and much more.



