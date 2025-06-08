The older archives (>10 years old) have been substantially recovered -- more than 23,800 files' worth -- and are now reachable through the search engine and via file download. Email here if you have any questions.
Program Information
Radio Ecoshock Show
fire and ice
Weekly Program
Michael Flannigan, Chris Stokes
 Alex Smith  Contact Contributor
June 8, 2025, midnight
Have we already passed the point of no return for Polar glaciers? Explore with top glaciologist Dr. Chris Stokes from Durham University UK. But first, Canadian fire expert Michael Flannigan reports on the latest giant outbreaks in the North. Tens of thousands evacuated. Unhealthy smoke covering Canada, US mid-West, New York to Georgia - reaching Greece and Ireland. We are living in the climate future already.
Interviews by Alex Smith of Radio Ecoshock

Short news clips from CBC Canada and Today

Song: "When the Dragon Comes" lyrics by Alex Smith, music by AI
In the Affiliates version there is a break and re-intro at 25:42 for stations needing to insert ID or announcements.

