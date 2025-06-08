Summary: This episode starts with a talk by Matthew Lyons, co-editor of Three Way Fight - Revolutionary Politics and Antifascism.



From the book's publicity blurb:



"Whats the relationship between combating the far right and working for systemic change?



What does it mean when fascists intensify racial oppression and patriarchy but also call for the downfall of economic elites or even take up arms against the state?



Three way fight politics confront these urgent questions squarely, arguing that the far right grows out of an oppressive capitalist order but is also in conflict with it in real ways, and that radicals need to combat both.



The three way fight approach says we need sharper analysis of far-right movements so we can fight them more effectively, and we also need to track ongoing developments within the ruling class, including liberal or centrist efforts to co-opt antifascism as a tool of state."



Matthew Lyons spoke at the 2025 Upstate Anarchist Book Fair, which was held on May 3rd and 4th in Binghamton, NY.



The event was sponsored and hosted by PM Press, an independent publisher specializing in radical literature.



Version 2 rounds out the hour with a talk by Gabriel Rockhill on the subject of Western Marxism.



He spoke at an event sponsored by the International Action Center celebrating the publication of two books, The Peoples China at 75, edited by Keith Bennett and Carlos Martinez, and Western Marxism, by Domenico Losurdo.