The older archives (>10 years old) have been substantially recovered -- more than 23,800 files' worth -- and are now reachable through the search engine and via file download. Email here if you have any questions.
Your support is essential if the service is to continue, there are bandwidth bills to pay every month and failing disk drives to replace. Volunteers do the work, but disk drives and bandwidth are not free. We encourage you to contribute financially, even a dollar helps. Click here to donate.
Welcome to the new Radio4all website! If you cannot log in, you may need to reset your password. Email here if you need additional support.
 
Program Information
Global A Go-Go
Music
 Bill Lupoletti  Contact Contributor
June 9, 2025, midnight
Comrades, get ready for Brivele's Yiddish folk against fascism; the rediscovery of Ibex Band of Ethiopia's Stereo Instrumental Music; champeta from Colombia's Caribbean coast, including new tracks from veteran bands Grupo Son San and Estrellas del Caribe; Bejuco pairs currulao with Afrobeat; another veteran band makes a comeback: Grupo Pilon from Cabo Verde via Luxembourg; zouk and mini jazz from the French Antilles
Produced live in the studios of WRIR 97.3 FM Richmond Independent Radio in Richmond, Virginia every Sunday from 1 to 3 PM. Available as a webstream simulcast at wrir.org. Downloads for rebroadcast on other non-profit radio stations and as podcasts via the A-Infos Radio Project at radio4all.net. And more information about all of those options and more on my blog, globalagogo.com.
Artist | Country | Song | Recording | Label | Year

Oliver Lake | USA | Separation | Matador Of 1st & 1st | Passin' Thru | 1997
Joe Strummer & The Mescaleros | England UK | Global A Go-Go | Global A Go-Go | Hellcat | 2001

Brivele | USA | Rumanye iz Amerike | Khaveyrim Zayt Greyt | Borscht Beat | 2025
Daniel Kahn & The Painted Bird | USA-Germany | March Of The Jobless Corps | Lost Causes | Oriente | 2011
Goran Bregović | Bosnia & Herzegovina-Serbia-North Macedonia-Bulgaria | Bella Ciao | Champagne For Gypsies | Mercury | 2012

Mulatu Astatke | Ethiopia | Yèkatit | Ethio Jazz | Amha | 1974
Hailu Mergia & The Walias | Ethiopia | Tche Belew | Tche Belew | Kaifa | 1977
Ibex Band | Ethiopia | Meleyayet Mot Naw (መለያየት ሞት ነው) | Stereo Instrumental Music | Muzikawi | 2025-1976

La Francachela | Colombia | Mosquita Muerta | La Locura de Machuca 1975-1980 | Analog Africa | 2020-197x
Grupo Son San | Colombia | La Hamaca | La Hamaca - Single | Polen | 2025
Anne Zwing | Colombia | La Canasta de Jordan | En Familia | Anne Zwing Discos | 1994
Estrellas del Caribe | Colombia | Tiempos Difíciles | La Terapia de Palenque | Polen | 2025
Abelardo Carbonó y Su Conjunto | Colombia | La Negra Kulengue | Abelardo Carbonó y Su Conjunto | Felito | 1982

Soothsayers | England UK | Fly Higher | Fly Higher - Single | Wah Wah 45s | 2025
Femi Kuti | Nigeria | Corruption na Stealing | Journey Through Life | Partisan | 2025
Bejuco | Colombia | Me Mueve el Tambó | Machete | Discos Pacifico | 2025

Grupo Pilon | Cabo Verde-Luxembourg | Cecilia | Nu Sta Li | El Palmas | 2025
Pedrinho | Cabo Verde-Portugal | Ódio Sem Valor | Nhõs Dêxa De Conta Mintira | Iefe Discos | 1980
Elísio Gomes & Joaquin Valera | Cabo Verde | Cabo Verde Lanta | Chuma Lopes | self-released | 1985

Christian Yéyé | Guadeloupe France | Misyé Zanndo | Mizik Maladi: Disques Debs International Vol. 3 | Disques Debs International / Strut | 2025-1993
Ibo Combo | Haiti | Souffrance | La Fraicheur | Shango | 1975
Jacob F. Desvarieux & Georges Décimus (Kassav') | Guadeloupe France | Zouk La Sé Sèl Médikaman Nou Ni | Jacob F. Desvarieux / Georges Décimus | Sonodisc | 1984

Download Program Podcast
01:59:54 1 June 8, 2025
  View Script
    
 01:59:54  128Kbps mp3
(MB) Stereo		 14 Download File...
 