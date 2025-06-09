June 8, 2025: Me mueve el tambó

Summary: Comrades, get ready for Brivele's Yiddish folk against fascism; the rediscovery of Ibex Band of Ethiopia's Stereo Instrumental Music; champeta from Colombia's Caribbean coast, including new tracks from veteran bands Grupo Son San and Estrellas del Caribe; Bejuco pairs currulao with Afrobeat; another veteran band makes a comeback: Grupo Pilon from Cabo Verde via Luxembourg; zouk and mini jazz from the French Antilles

Credits: Produced live in the studios of WRIR 97.3 FM Richmond Independent Radio in Richmond, Virginia every Sunday from 1 to 3 PM. Available as a webstream simulcast at wrir.org. Downloads for rebroadcast on other non-profit radio stations and as podcasts via the A-Infos Radio Project at radio4all.net. And more information about all of those options and more on my blog, globalagogo.com.

Oliver Lake | USA | Separation | Matador Of 1st & 1st | Passin' Thru | 1997

Joe Strummer & The Mescaleros | England UK | Global A Go-Go | Global A Go-Go | Hellcat | 2001



Brivele | USA | Rumanye iz Amerike | Khaveyrim Zayt Greyt | Borscht Beat | 2025

Daniel Kahn & The Painted Bird | USA-Germany | March Of The Jobless Corps | Lost Causes | Oriente | 2011

Goran Bregović | Bosnia & Herzegovina-Serbia-North Macedonia-Bulgaria | Bella Ciao | Champagne For Gypsies | Mercury | 2012



Mulatu Astatke | Ethiopia | Yèkatit | Ethio Jazz | Amha | 1974

Hailu Mergia & The Walias | Ethiopia | Tche Belew | Tche Belew | Kaifa | 1977

Ibex Band | Ethiopia | Meleyayet Mot Naw (መለያየት ሞት ነው) | Stereo Instrumental Music | Muzikawi | 2025-1976



La Francachela | Colombia | Mosquita Muerta | La Locura de Machuca 1975-1980 | Analog Africa | 2020-197x

Grupo Son San | Colombia | La Hamaca | La Hamaca - Single | Polen | 2025

Anne Zwing | Colombia | La Canasta de Jordan | En Familia | Anne Zwing Discos | 1994

Estrellas del Caribe | Colombia | Tiempos Difíciles | La Terapia de Palenque | Polen | 2025

Abelardo Carbonó y Su Conjunto | Colombia | La Negra Kulengue | Abelardo Carbonó y Su Conjunto | Felito | 1982



Soothsayers | England UK | Fly Higher | Fly Higher - Single | Wah Wah 45s | 2025

Femi Kuti | Nigeria | Corruption na Stealing | Journey Through Life | Partisan | 2025

Bejuco | Colombia | Me Mueve el Tambó | Machete | Discos Pacifico | 2025



Grupo Pilon | Cabo Verde-Luxembourg | Cecilia | Nu Sta Li | El Palmas | 2025

Pedrinho | Cabo Verde-Portugal | Ódio Sem Valor | Nhõs Dêxa De Conta Mintira | Iefe Discos | 1980

Elísio Gomes & Joaquin Valera | Cabo Verde | Cabo Verde Lanta | Chuma Lopes | self-released | 1985



Christian Yéyé | Guadeloupe France | Misyé Zanndo | Mizik Maladi: Disques Debs International Vol. 3 | Disques Debs International / Strut | 2025-1993

Ibo Combo | Haiti | Souffrance | La Fraicheur | Shango | 1975

Jacob F. Desvarieux & Georges Décimus (Kassav') | Guadeloupe France | Zouk La Sé Sèl Médikaman Nou Ni | Jacob F. Desvarieux / Georges Décimus | Sonodisc | 1984



