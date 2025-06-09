Summary: The U.S. Navy tries to sink Harvey Milk’s memory; queer job rights are threatened by a straight woman’s U.S. Supreme Court win, Puerto Rico’s nonbinary and gender non-conforming people win a birth certificate “X” option, Texas’ “Don’t Say Gay” law will ban Gay-Straight Alliances, author Edmund White’s own story ends, and Missoula adopts the rainbow flag to defy Montana’s Pride ban.

Those stories and more this week when you discover “This Way Out.”

