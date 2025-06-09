The U.S. Navy tries to sink Harvey Milk’s memory; queer job rights are threatened by a straight woman’s U.S. Supreme Court win, Puerto Rico’s nonbinary and gender non-conforming people win a birth certificate “X” option, Texas’ “Don’t Say Gay” law will ban Gay-Straight Alliances, author Edmund White’s own story ends, and Missoula adopts the rainbow flag to defy Montana’s Pride ban. Those stories and more this week when you discover “This Way Out.”
Hosted this week by Brian DeShazor and produced with Lucia Chappelle and Greg Gordon. NewsWrap reporters: David Hunt and Tanya Kane-Parry, produced by Brian DeShazor. Correspondent: Lucia Chappelle. Theme music: Kim Wilson. Additional music: Paul McCarney and Wings; Felix Jaehn featuring JHart. Now in our 38th year satisfying your weekly minimum requirement of LGBTQ news and culture!