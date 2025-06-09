The older archives (>10 years old) have been substantially recovered -- more than 23,800 files' worth -- and are now reachable through the search engine and via file download. Email here if you have any questions.
This Way Out
The International LGBTQ radio magazine wk of 06-09-25
Erin Zwiener; Gene Wu; Harvey Milk; Stuart Milk; Carlos Del Toro; Brandon Wolf.
 Lucia Chappelle
June 9, 2025, midnight
The U.S. Navy tries to sink Harvey Milk’s memory; queer job rights are threatened by a straight woman’s U.S. Supreme Court win, Puerto Rico’s nonbinary and gender non-conforming people win a birth certificate “X” option, Texas’ “Don’t Say Gay” law will ban Gay-Straight Alliances, author Edmund White’s own story ends, and Missoula adopts the rainbow flag to defy Montana’s Pride ban.
Those stories and more this week when you discover “This Way Out.”
Hosted this week by Brian DeShazor and produced with Lucia Chappelle and Greg Gordon. NewsWrap reporters: David Hunt and Tanya Kane-Parry, produced by Brian DeShazor. Correspondent: Lucia Chappelle. Theme music: Kim Wilson. Additional music: Paul McCarney and Wings; Felix Jaehn featuring JHart.
Now in our 38th year satisfying your weekly minimum requirement of LGBTQ news and culture!

00:28:59 1 June 9, 2025
Los Angeles, CA USA
 00:28:59  192Kbps mp3
(MB) Stereo		 11 Download File...
 