Summary: 1. Rise - Headnodic + Jazz Mafia feat. Genra & Ozay Moore

2. Ulmer Scale - The Doppelgangaz

3. Knock It Off Will Ya - Double X Posse

4. Golden Era Shine (Gravy Sparks remix) - The Gemini Twins (Prop Dylan & Mr Noun) feat. Awon

5. Sylver Love Messin Me Up - Tall Black Guy

6. LUV2CU - Davu Flint

7. Hope, Growth and Opportunity - Shaheed & DJ Supreme feat. Slug

8. On The 5th Avenue with Austin & Marlyn - Kaydron

9. Survival of the Fittest instrumental - Havoc

10. 4 Tha Love instrumental - DJ Premier

11. cheap peas - Packed Rich

12. Flow State - Chadio & The Gumshoe Strut

13. Can't Stop Rockin' (Tribute) Fat Laces remix - Jemini The Gifted One

14. Remain Strong - Jinnahcide feat. Masta Ace and Wordsworth

15. Fly Sh*t - Ricks 73 feat. El Da Sensei and Sadat X

16. Plutocracy - Mickey O'Brien feat. Lee Reed

17. Ill Duo - DJ Access & DJ Crypt

18. Be Careful - Dumi Right feat. Speech, YZ, El Da Sensei and Nathaniel Star

19. Fine - KLIM & Keyness