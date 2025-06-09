The older archives (>10 years old) have been substantially recovered -- more than 23,800 files' worth -- and are now reachable through the search engine and via file download. Email here if you have any questions.
Program Information
Walkuman Style
Music
Gamma Krush
 Gamma Krush
June 9, 2025, midnight
1. Rise - Headnodic + Jazz Mafia feat. Genra & Ozay Moore
2. Ulmer Scale - The Doppelgangaz
3. Knock It Off Will Ya - Double X Posse
4. Golden Era Shine (Gravy Sparks remix) - The Gemini Twins (Prop Dylan & Mr Noun) feat. Awon
5. Sylver Love Messin Me Up - Tall Black Guy
6. LUV2CU - Davu Flint
7. Hope, Growth and Opportunity - Shaheed & DJ Supreme feat. Slug
8. On The 5th Avenue with Austin & Marlyn - Kaydron
9. Survival of the Fittest instrumental - Havoc
10. 4 Tha Love instrumental - DJ Premier
11. cheap peas - Packed Rich
12. Flow State - Chadio & The Gumshoe Strut
13. Can't Stop Rockin' (Tribute) Fat Laces remix - Jemini The Gifted One
14. Remain Strong - Jinnahcide feat. Masta Ace and Wordsworth
15. Fly Sh*t - Ricks 73 feat. El Da Sensei and Sadat X
16. Plutocracy - Mickey O'Brien feat. Lee Reed
17. Ill Duo - DJ Access & DJ Crypt
18. Be Careful - Dumi Right feat. Speech, YZ, El Da Sensei and Nathaniel Star
19. Fine - KLIM & Keyness
6PM Eastern Time - 93.3 FM, CFRU Guelph, Ontario

Monday 8PM GMT+1 - YouRadio.nl, Alphen aan den Rijn, Netherlands

Tuesday 4PM ET - 101.7 WMNB-LPFM, North Adams, Massachusetts

Wednesday 10PM Central - 101.5 UMFM Winnipeg, Manitoba

Friday 10PM ET - Indi 101.5 CIOI FM, Hamilton, Ontario
For non-profit use only. No excerpting/modifying without permission. Please contact creator for permission of broadcasting/syndication.

Download Program Podcast
00:57:44 1 May 31, 2025
Gammatorium
  View Script
    
 00:57:44  192Kbps mp3
(79.3MB) Stereo		 8 Download File...
 