1. Rise - Headnodic + Jazz Mafia feat. Genra & Ozay Moore 2. Ulmer Scale - The Doppelgangaz 3. Knock It Off Will Ya - Double X Posse 4. Golden Era Shine (Gravy Sparks remix) - The Gemini Twins (Prop Dylan & Mr Noun) feat. Awon 5. Sylver Love Messin Me Up - Tall Black Guy 6. LUV2CU - Davu Flint 7. Hope, Growth and Opportunity - Shaheed & DJ Supreme feat. Slug 8. On The 5th Avenue with Austin & Marlyn - Kaydron 9. Survival of the Fittest instrumental - Havoc 10. 4 Tha Love instrumental - DJ Premier 11. cheap peas - Packed Rich 12. Flow State - Chadio & The Gumshoe Strut 13. Can't Stop Rockin' (Tribute) Fat Laces remix - Jemini The Gifted One 14. Remain Strong - Jinnahcide feat. Masta Ace and Wordsworth 15. Fly Sh*t - Ricks 73 feat. El Da Sensei and Sadat X 16. Plutocracy - Mickey O'Brien feat. Lee Reed 17. Ill Duo - DJ Access & DJ Crypt 18. Be Careful - Dumi Right feat. Speech, YZ, El Da Sensei and Nathaniel Star 19. Fine - KLIM & Keyness
6PM Eastern Time - 93.3 FM, CFRU Guelph, Ontario
Monday 8PM GMT+1 - YouRadio.nl, Alphen aan den Rijn, Netherlands
Tuesday 4PM ET - 101.7 WMNB-LPFM, North Adams, Massachusetts
Wednesday 10PM Central - 101.5 UMFM Winnipeg, Manitoba
Friday 10PM ET - Indi 101.5 CIOI FM, Hamilton, Ontario
