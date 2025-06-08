I found another good pile of old records for Backbeat this week including one from Sister Rosetta Tharpe that doesn't appear on the usual CD compilations, so we'll spin the 78. We've also got a vintage recording from The Tennessee Chocolate Drops that forces us to ponder the question What is country music?
Artist - Title - Year Sister Rosetta Tharpe - My Lord's Gonna Move This Wicked Race - 1949 Charlie Monroe & His Kentucky Pardners - Bringin' In The Georgia Mail - 1947 Billy Wright - Beg A Dog - 1950 Clarence Garlow - Jolie Tee Catin (Purty Little Dollie) - 1954 Hard Pushin' Papa - Gentlemen Be Wise - 2015 Milton Brown & the Musical Brownies - Sadie Green (The Vamp of New Orleans) - 1936 The Evening Star Quartet - Lord Take My Hand - 1949 The Manhattan Brothers - Thaba Tseu - Tennessee Chocolate Drops - Knox County Stomp - 1930 Sonny Boy Williamson (ll) - Cross My Heart - 1957 The Tibbs Brothers - (Wake Up) Miss Rip Van Winkle - 1956 Ethel Davenport and the Ethel Davenport Singers - Steal Away and Pray - 1953 Buck Owens - Cryin' Time - 1964 Eugene Church - I Ain't Goin' for That - 1959 David Wilcox - Mama - 2000 Brooklyn Skyways - Banks Of The River - 1966 Kitty Stevenson With Todd Rhodes And His Toddlers - That's The Guy For Me - 1950 Chuck Berry - Route 66 - 1961 The Crickets - Rock Me My Baby - 1957 David Rotundo With The Blue Canadians - Astro Van Blues - 2001