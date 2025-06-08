The older archives (>10 years old) have been substantially recovered -- more than 23,800 files' worth -- and are now reachable through the search engine and via file download. Email here if you have any questions.
Your support is essential if the service is to continue, there are bandwidth bills to pay every month and failing disk drives to replace. Volunteers do the work, but disk drives and bandwidth are not free. We encourage you to contribute financially, even a dollar helps. Click here to donate.
Welcome to the new Radio4all website! If you cannot log in, you may need to reset your password. Email here if you need additional support.
 
Program Information
Backbeat
Music
Lorne VanSinclair
 Lorne VanSinclair  Contact Contributor
June 8, 2025, midnight
I found another good pile of old records for Backbeat this week including one from Sister Rosetta Tharpe that doesn't appear on the usual CD compilations, so we'll spin the 78. We've also got a vintage recording from The Tennessee Chocolate Drops that forces us to ponder the question What is country music?
Artist - Title - Year
Sister Rosetta Tharpe - My Lord's Gonna Move This Wicked Race - 1949
Charlie Monroe & His Kentucky Pardners - Bringin' In The Georgia Mail - 1947
Billy Wright - Beg A Dog - 1950
Clarence Garlow - Jolie Tee Catin (Purty Little Dollie) - 1954
Hard Pushin' Papa - Gentlemen Be Wise - 2015
Milton Brown & the Musical Brownies - Sadie Green (The Vamp of New Orleans) - 1936
The Evening Star Quartet - Lord Take My Hand - 1949
The Manhattan Brothers - Thaba Tseu -
Tennessee Chocolate Drops - Knox County Stomp - 1930
Sonny Boy Williamson (ll) - Cross My Heart - 1957
The Tibbs Brothers - (Wake Up) Miss Rip Van Winkle - 1956
Ethel Davenport and the Ethel Davenport Singers - Steal Away and Pray - 1953
Buck Owens - Cryin' Time - 1964
Eugene Church - I Ain't Goin' for That - 1959
David Wilcox - Mama - 2000
Brooklyn Skyways - Banks Of The River - 1966
Kitty Stevenson With Todd Rhodes And His Toddlers - That's The Guy For Me - 1950
Chuck Berry - Route 66 - 1961
The Crickets - Rock Me My Baby - 1957
David Rotundo With The Blue Canadians - Astro Van Blues - 2001

Full show, no breaks Download Program Podcast
00:58:00 1 June 8, 2025
Orillia, Ontario, Canada
  View Script
    
 00:58:00  320Kbps mp3
(MB) Stereo		 4 Download File...
 