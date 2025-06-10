Notes: Hey Listeners,



When I decided on tonight’s theme I was torn between naming the show School of Rock or School’s Out. A distant third choice was Dazed and Confused – not for the Zap reference but a nod to Richard Linklater’s movie of the same name. The film is a classic and one of my favorites. Although it is set in a very specific time and place the film and its characters has universal appeal in the telling of the last day of school.



Anyway I landed on School’s Out a classic from my school years. And the Soul Asylum version recorded at a high school prom is perfect. Anyway tonight we’ll hear songs about school life, kids playing music, more songs about teachers and education, songs from coeds, songs about teen angst, young stars, families that made music together, TV songs, and even the Mouseketeers. So keep it tuned here. I hope this takes you back to your last day of school. Gotta love nostalgia!



The Haberdasher



Soul Asylum School's Out After The Flood - Live From the Grand Forks Prom (Live) Columbia/Legacy

Lulu To Sir with Love To Sir With Love Legacy Recordings

Brownsville Station Smokin' In the Boys Room Yeah! Rhino Atlantic

Rockpile Teacher Teacher Seconds of Pleasure Columbia

The Thrillers Band The Thrillers Band Theme YIA Talent Hunt Winners Big Crown Records

The Langley Schools Music Project You're So Good to Me Innocence and Despair Bar/None Records

Cindy & The Playmates Now That School Is Through Home Schooled: ABCs of Kid Soul Numero Group

The Original Broadway Cast of School of Rock School of Rock (Teacher's Pet) School of Rock: The Musical (Medley) - Single Warner Records

Passion Pit Little Secrets Manners Columbia

The Kinks Education Schoolboys in Disgrace Sanctuary Records

The Police Don't Stand so close to Me Zenyatte Mondatta Polydor Associated Labels

MC5 High School Back In the USA Rhino Atlantic

Chuck Berry School Day (Ring Ring Goes the Bell) After School Session Geffen

Ramones Rock 'N' Roll High School End of the Century Rhino/Warner Records

Brenda Lee Dynamite Brenda Lee MCA Nashville

Helen Shapiro Don't Treat Me Like a Child The Best of Helen Shapiro M&J Music

Wanda Jackson Let's Have A Party The Capitol Singles 1959-1961 EMI Music Nashville (ERN)

Dolly Parton Puppy Love Girl Left Alone City Lights Music

The Runaways You Drive Me Wild The Runaways Island Def Jam

Little Feat Teenage Nervous Breakdown Sailin' Shoes Warner Records

Dion & The Belmonts A Teenager in Love A Teenager in Love / I've Cried Before (Mono Version) - Single BNF Collection

Eddie Cochran Summertime Blues 12 of His Biggest Hits Parlophone Catalogue

The Undertones Teenage Kicks The Undertones BMG Rights Management (UK) Ltd.

Tommy Sands Teenage Crush Teenage Hits & Rarities Fury Records

Stevie Wonder Fingertips (Original Studio Session) The Jazz Soul of Little Stevie UNI/MOTOWN

Shuggie Otis Funky Thithee Here Comes Shuggie Otis Epic/Legacy

Lifeguard It Will Get Worse Ripped and Torn Matador

Presley Barker Middle of Somewhere Middle of Somewhere - Single Presley Barker

Prince I'm Yours For You Rhino/Warner Records

Shrapnel Combat Love (2024 Remastered Version) Combat Love b/w Hey (2024 Remastered Version) - Single Rare Bird Recordings

The Osmonds Yo Yo Snapshot Osmond Entertainment

Michael Jackson Got to Be There Got to Be There (2013 Remaster) UNI/MOTOWN

The Cowsills Gettin' Into That Sunny, Sunny Feelin' Again The Cowsills Mercury Records

Annette Funicello The Monkey's Uncle (From "The Monkey's Uncle") The Sherman Brothers Songbook Walt Disney Records

