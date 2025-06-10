The older archives (>10 years old) have been substantially recovered -- more than 23,800 files' worth -- and are now reachable through the search engine and via file download. Email here if you have any questions.
Program Information
The Man in the Gray Flannel Suit Show
Music
The Haberdasher
 The Man in the Gray Flannel suit Show
June 10, 2025, midnight
The Man in the Gray Flannel Suit Show - A musical mid-life crisis -- a late-night search for meaning and happ
Hey Listeners,

When I decided on tonight’s theme I was torn between naming the show School of Rock or School’s Out. A distant third choice was Dazed and Confused – not for the Zap reference but a nod to Richard Linklater’s movie of the same name. The film is a classic and one of my favorites. Although it is set in a very specific time and place the film and its characters has universal appeal in the telling of the last day of school.

Anyway I landed on School’s Out a classic from my school years. And the Soul Asylum version recorded at a high school prom is perfect. Anyway tonight we’ll hear songs about school life, kids playing music, more songs about teachers and education, songs from coeds, songs about teen angst, young stars, families that made music together, TV songs, and even the Mouseketeers. So keep it tuned here. I hope this takes you back to your last day of school. Gotta love nostalgia!

The Haberdasher

Soul Asylum School's Out After The Flood - Live From the Grand Forks Prom (Live) Columbia/Legacy
Lulu To Sir with Love To Sir With Love Legacy Recordings
Brownsville Station Smokin' In the Boys Room Yeah! Rhino Atlantic
Rockpile Teacher Teacher Seconds of Pleasure Columbia
The Thrillers Band The Thrillers Band Theme YIA Talent Hunt Winners Big Crown Records
The Langley Schools Music Project You're So Good to Me Innocence and Despair Bar/None Records
Cindy & The Playmates Now That School Is Through Home Schooled: ABCs of Kid Soul Numero Group
The Original Broadway Cast of School of Rock School of Rock (Teacher's Pet) School of Rock: The Musical (Medley) - Single Warner Records
Passion Pit Little Secrets Manners Columbia
The Kinks Education Schoolboys in Disgrace Sanctuary Records
The Police Don't Stand so close to Me Zenyatte Mondatta Polydor Associated Labels
MC5 High School Back In the USA Rhino Atlantic
Chuck Berry School Day (Ring Ring Goes the Bell) After School Session Geffen
Ramones Rock 'N' Roll High School End of the Century Rhino/Warner Records
Brenda Lee Dynamite Brenda Lee MCA Nashville
Helen Shapiro Don't Treat Me Like a Child The Best of Helen Shapiro M&J Music
Wanda Jackson Let's Have A Party The Capitol Singles 1959-1961 EMI Music Nashville (ERN)
Dolly Parton Puppy Love Girl Left Alone City Lights Music
The Runaways You Drive Me Wild The Runaways Island Def Jam
Little Feat Teenage Nervous Breakdown Sailin' Shoes Warner Records
Dion & The Belmonts A Teenager in Love A Teenager in Love / I've Cried Before (Mono Version) - Single BNF Collection
Eddie Cochran Summertime Blues 12 of His Biggest Hits Parlophone Catalogue
The Undertones Teenage Kicks The Undertones BMG Rights Management (UK) Ltd.
Tommy Sands Teenage Crush Teenage Hits & Rarities Fury Records
Stevie Wonder Fingertips (Original Studio Session) The Jazz Soul of Little Stevie UNI/MOTOWN
Shuggie Otis Funky Thithee Here Comes Shuggie Otis Epic/Legacy
Lifeguard It Will Get Worse Ripped and Torn Matador
Presley Barker Middle of Somewhere Middle of Somewhere - Single Presley Barker
Prince I'm Yours For You Rhino/Warner Records
Shrapnel Combat Love (2024 Remastered Version) Combat Love b/w Hey (2024 Remastered Version) - Single Rare Bird Recordings
The Osmonds Yo Yo Snapshot Osmond Entertainment
Michael Jackson Got to Be There Got to Be There (2013 Remaster) UNI/MOTOWN
The Cowsills Gettin' Into That Sunny, Sunny Feelin' Again The Cowsills Mercury Records
Annette Funicello The Monkey's Uncle (From "The Monkey's Uncle") The Sherman Brothers Songbook Walt Disney Records

02:00:00 1 June 9, 2025
WRIR Studios
