Summary: As summer season starts to heat up, it’s important to remember that soaring temps endanger the lives of millions. Unfortunately, the federal government is not doing much to help. There are absolutely no federal statutes guaranteeing the rights of workers to legally leave their workplace to prevent heat injury (incidentally, as we discussed in previous episodes of Sea Change Radio, there are no federal laws protecting incarcerated people from extreme temperatures, either). This week on Sea Change Radio we speak with Pam Walaski, the President of the American Society of Safety Professionals (ASSP), about the heat-related health workplace guidelines her organization is trying to introduce into OSHA standards. Then we dig into the Sea Change Radio archives to learn more about wildfire prevention and safety from Crystal Kolden, a professor at UC Merced who’s also a former firefighter.