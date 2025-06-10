The older archives (>10 years old) have been substantially recovered -- more than 23,800 files' worth -- and are now reachable through the search engine and via file download. Email here if you have any questions.
Sea Change Radio
Pam Walaski and Crystal Kolden
June 10, 2025, midnight
As summer season starts to heat up, it’s important to remember that soaring temps endanger the lives of millions. Unfortunately, the federal government is not doing much to help. There are absolutely no federal statutes guaranteeing the rights of workers to legally leave their workplace to prevent heat injury (incidentally, as we discussed in previous episodes of Sea Change Radio, there are no federal laws protecting incarcerated people from extreme temperatures, either). This week on Sea Change Radio we speak with Pam Walaski, the President of the American Society of Safety Professionals (ASSP), about the heat-related health workplace guidelines her organization is trying to introduce into OSHA standards. Then we dig into the Sea Change Radio archives to learn more about wildfire prevention and safety from Crystal Kolden, a professor at UC Merced who’s also a former firefighter.
Track: Ball Of Fire
Artist: Ernest Ranglin
Album: Below The Bassline
Label: Island
Year: 1996

Track: Fire In The Sky
Artist: John Butler Trio
Album: Grand National
Label: Atlantic
Year: 2007

Track: Setting The Woods On Fire
Artist: Hank Williams
Album: N/A
Label: MGM
Year: 1952

