Program Information
TUC Radio
Is the West underestimating the threat of nuclear retaliation?
Action/Event
Jeffrey Sachs and Alastair Crooke
 Maria Gilardin  Contact Contributor
June 11, 2025, midnight
Judge Andrew Napolitano welcomes former British diplomat and geopolitical analyst Alastair Crooke to discuss Russia’s response to the recent, June 1,2025, NATO-backed drone attacks on strategic Russian airfields.

But before going to Alastair Crooke, here is a brief comment on the same topic by Prof. Jeffrey Sachs. Sachs has worked as an economic adviser to governments in Eastern Europe and the former Soviet Union and serves as the Director of the Center for Sustainable Development at Columbia University.

Before he retired Alastair Crooke was a ranking figure in both British Intelligence with MI6 and European Union diplomacy. Judge Andrew Napolitano served as Superior Court judge from 1987 to 1995 and became a legal and political analyst for Fox News. He now runs a very popular podcast channel under the title “Judging Freedom”

Judge Napolitano interviewed Alastair Crooke on June 9, 2025. You can watch the video of the conversation for free on YouTube under the title: Alastair Crooke: Moscow's Silence/Moscow's Threats

DATE: June 4 and 9, 2025
LOCATION: INTERNET
CREDIT: Judge Andrew Napolitano “Judging Freedom”

00:29:30 1 June 9, 2025
  View Script
    
 00:00:30  192Kbps mp3
(MB) None		 2 Download File...
 00:29:00  192Kbps mp3
(MB) None		 2 Download File...
 