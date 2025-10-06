Summary: Today’s guest, Vladimir Gagic, is an independent nonpartisan political and legal commentator, former lawyer, and social media influencer found online at @ToxikVlad



In the first half of the show, we examine Trump’s challenges to the Judiciary Branch of the government, and ways that Republican leadership are ensuring the strengthening of the Executive Branch. We discuss the protests in Los Angeles and the legal justification for Trump deploying the National Guard.



In the second half of the show, we discuss the justification for the legal attacks on Trump and from Trump and examine the merits of the cases. We also discuss the powers of the judiciary in this country.

