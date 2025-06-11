Summary: Rafael Kadaris, the fascist terror of ICE Gestapo. People standing up against ICE, the June 14 protests in DC and everywhere, and the urgent demand: The Trump Fascist Regime Must Go NOW! Interview with Alfonso Morales. Bob Avakian, “How do you deal with the ugly and dangerous attacks against you?” (The Bob Avakian Interviews, 2022) Further reflections on what's behind the unprincipled attacks on Bob Avakian, which have gotten worse. The genocide in Gaza continues...Do Not Be Complicit.