Program Information
Between The Lines Radio Newsmagazine
Released Date: June 11, 2025
Weekly Program
Tamika Middleton, Managing Director of Women's March; Craig Mokhiber, intl human rights lawyer, fmr Dir NYC Office of UN’s High Commissioner for Human Rights; Collin Rees, Program Manager with Oil Change International.
 betweenthelinesradio@yahoo.com  Contact Contributor
June 11, 2025, midnight
June 14th Nationwide Anti-Authoritarian Protests Likely to be Largest Since Trump Returned to Office; Israel’s Seizure of Gaza-Bound Humanitarian Aid Ship Violates International Law; Trump – GOP Slash Clean Energy Incentives that Reduced Pollution, Created Jobs, lowered elec. bills.

Between the Lines for June 11, 2025 Download Program Podcast
