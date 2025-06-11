Between the Lines for June 11, 2025

Featured Speakers/Commentators: Tamika Middleton, Managing Director of Women's March; Craig Mokhiber, intl human rights lawyer, fmr Dir NYC Office of UN’s High Commissioner for Human Rights; Collin Rees, Program Manager with Oil Change International.

Summary: June 14th Nationwide Anti-Authoritarian Protests Likely to be Largest Since Trump Returned to Office; Israel’s Seizure of Gaza-Bound Humanitarian Aid Ship Violates International Law; Trump – GOP Slash Clean Energy Incentives that Reduced Pollution, Created Jobs, lowered elec. bills.

