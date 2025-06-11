Notes:





Japancakes - Loomer - Loveless - 2007 Darla Records



Tony Ronald Y Sus Kroner's - El Coche Guiarás ( Drive My Car ) - EP - 1966 EMI Odeon Barcelona



Nancy Sit - Wooly Bully - Squirrel Record - Singapore 1967



Cheung Wai - 分飛燕 (Grand Harvest)



The Flames – Scare Him! - Boss Reggae - 1967- Coxsone / PAMA Records



Little John - Why Won't You Come On - Give The Youth A Try - 1983 Live & Learn Records



Linton Kwesi Johnson - Soon Come - Forces of Victory - 1979 Mango/Island Records



Steel Pulse - Harassment - Reggae Fever - 1980 Mango



Hollie Cook and Horsemouth - Night Night - May 30 2025 - Mr. Bongo



Pachyman - SJU - Another Place - 2025 ATO



The Mighty Rootsment - Toots Hibbert, Gregory Isaacs, Mykal Rose - Summer Breeze - May 27, 2025 - Bulletproof Recording



Gussie Clarke and Dennis Peart - Mouth of the Wicked - Gussie Clarke’s Mouth of the Wicked - May 23 2025 - Reggae Library under license from Augustus Gussie Clarke



Gussie Clarke and Simplicity People - Schenectady’s Shock (dub/horns version of Mouth of the Wicked) - Gussie Clarke’s Mouth of the Wicked - May 23 2025 - Reggae Library under license from Augustus Gussie Clarke



Fiona Apple -heart of gold - April 25 2025 - Cinema Music



imogen heap - little bird - ellipse - 2009 - Megaphonic Ltd



Kali uchis - It’s just Us - Sincerely, - 2025 Kali Uchis LLC



The Cure - Endsong (Orbotal remix) - Endsong (Orbotal remix) - May 16 2023 - Lost Music Ltd.



Men I Trust - The Better Half - Equus Caballus - 2025



Magdalena Bay - Ashes to Ashes - triple J Like A Version - - triple J Like A Version - May 2 2025 Australian Broadcasting Corp.



Erika de Casier - Miss - Lifetime - 2025 Independent Jeep



Beta Band - Space - Heroes to zeros - 2004 Because Music



Janelle Monae - Wondaland - The ArchAndroid - May 17 2010 - Atlantic



Bôa - Welcome - Twilight - March 21 2001



Tokimonsta - Say Tell Me - Maya Jane Coles Remix - May 2 2025 - Young Art Records



Quantic - Eko Eo (DJ-Kicks) - Eko Eo (DJ-Kicks) - 2024 !K7 Music



Quantic - Motivic Retrograde (Live Version) Mixed - DJ-Kicks: Quantic - 2024 !K7 Music



Stereolab - Pack Yr Romantic Mind - Transient Random-Noise Bursts with Announcements - August 24 1995 - Duophonic UHF Disks



Sol Seppy - Love’s Boy - The Bells of 1 2 - April 1 2006 Gronland Records



Broadcast - Come On Let’s Go - The Noise Made By People - March 20 2000 - Warp Records









*show was pre-recorded at home on late saturday night/early sunday morning

