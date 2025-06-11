The older archives (>10 years old) have been substantially recovered -- more than 23,800 files' worth -- and are now reachable through the search engine and via file download. Email here if you have any questions.
Program Information
if music could talk
13
 dj carlito  Contact Contributor
June 11, 2025, midnight



Japancakes - Loomer - Loveless - 2007 Darla Records

Tony Ronald Y Sus Kroner's - El Coche Guiarás ( Drive My Car ) - EP - 1966 EMI Odeon Barcelona

Nancy Sit - Wooly Bully - Squirrel Record - Singapore 1967

Cheung Wai - 分飛燕 (Grand Harvest)

The Flames – Scare Him! - Boss Reggae - 1967- Coxsone / PAMA Records

Little John - Why Won't You Come On - Give The Youth A Try - 1983 Live & Learn Records

Linton Kwesi Johnson - Soon Come - Forces of Victory - 1979 Mango/Island Records

Steel Pulse - Harassment - Reggae Fever - 1980 Mango

Hollie Cook and Horsemouth - Night Night - May 30 2025 - Mr. Bongo

Pachyman - SJU - Another Place - 2025 ATO

The Mighty Rootsment - Toots Hibbert, Gregory Isaacs, Mykal Rose - Summer Breeze - May 27, 2025 - Bulletproof Recording

Gussie Clarke and Dennis Peart - Mouth of the Wicked - Gussie Clarke’s Mouth of the Wicked - May 23 2025 - Reggae Library under license from Augustus Gussie Clarke

Gussie Clarke and Simplicity People - Schenectady’s Shock (dub/horns version of Mouth of the Wicked) - Gussie Clarke’s Mouth of the Wicked - May 23 2025 - Reggae Library under license from Augustus Gussie Clarke

Fiona Apple -heart of gold - April 25 2025 - Cinema Music

imogen heap - little bird - ellipse - 2009 - Megaphonic Ltd

Kali uchis - It’s just Us - Sincerely, - 2025 Kali Uchis LLC

The Cure - Endsong (Orbotal remix) - Endsong (Orbotal remix) - May 16 2023 - Lost Music Ltd.

Men I Trust - The Better Half - Equus Caballus - 2025

Magdalena Bay - Ashes to Ashes - triple J Like A Version - - triple J Like A Version - May 2 2025 Australian Broadcasting Corp.

Erika de Casier - Miss - Lifetime - 2025 Independent Jeep

Beta Band - Space - Heroes to zeros - 2004 Because Music

Janelle Monae - Wondaland - The ArchAndroid - May 17 2010 - Atlantic

Bôa - Welcome - Twilight - March 21 2001

Tokimonsta - Say Tell Me - Maya Jane Coles Remix - May 2 2025 - Young Art Records

Quantic - Eko Eo (DJ-Kicks) - Eko Eo (DJ-Kicks) - 2024 !K7 Music

Quantic - Motivic Retrograde (Live Version) Mixed - DJ-Kicks: Quantic - 2024 !K7 Music

Stereolab - Pack Yr Romantic Mind - Transient Random-Noise Bursts with Announcements - August 24 1995 - Duophonic UHF Disks

Sol Seppy - Love’s Boy - The Bells of 1 2 - April 1 2006 Gronland Records

Broadcast - Come On Let’s Go - The Noise Made By People - March 20 2000 - Warp Records




*show was pre-recorded at home on late saturday night/early sunday morning

Download Program Podcast
01:59:59 1 June 8, 2025
wrir studios
  View Script
    
 01:59:59  256Kbps mp3
(MB) Stereo		 2 Download File...
 