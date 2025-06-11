Notes:

Four Tet, “Scientists”

from New Energy

Text Records - 2017



R.D. Burman, “Bachna Ae Hasinon Lo Main Aa Gaya”

from Hum Kisise Kum Naheen (Original Motion Picture Soundtrack)

Saregama - 2017



Pink Floyd, “Let There Be More Light (BBC Radio Session, 25 June 1968)”

from The Early Years, 1968: Germin/ation

Pink Floyd Records - 2016



Combo Chimbita, “Dame Tu Mano”

from Abya Yala

Figure & Ground - 2017



Toquinho, “Regra Três”

from Bella la vita

Halidon/Luci di scena - 2013



54 Ultra, “Heaven Knows”

from Heaven Knows - Single

That's Love Records - 2024



Grupo Folklorico Y Experimental Nuevayorquino, “Anabacoa”

from Concepts In Unity

Leyendas - 2012



Fishbone, “Those Days Are Gone”

from The Reality Of My Surroundings

Columbia - 1991



Voivod, “Chaosmöngers”

from Dimension Hatröss

NOISE Records - 1988



Metallica, “Escape”

from Ride the Lightning (Deluxe Edition)

Blackened Recordings - 2016



Swervedriver, “Out”

from Honey Heavens Above

bandcamp



Καίτη Χωματά, “Gia Pion Tha Tragoudo - For Whom Shal I Sing?”

from The Songs of Ketty Komata

LYRA



Katy Pinke, “Tomato”

from Katy Pinke

Katy Pinke - 2024



The Kinks, “Got Love If You Want It”

from SPOTLIGHT on The Kinks Vol 2

PRT - 2018



Nilüfer Yanya, “trouble”

from PAINLESS

ATO Records / Fontana North - 2022



Blonde Redhead & Brooklyn Youth Chorus, “Before (Choir Version)”

from The Shadow Of The Guest

Liberator Music / Section 1 - 2023



Juan Son, “Vampiros (feat. Simone Pace)”

from Vampiros (feat. Simone Pace) - Single

unknown - 2025



Unknown Mortal Orchestra, “Boys with the characteristics of Wolves”

from CURSE - EP

Jagjaguar



The Grateful Dead, “Saint Stephen”

from Skeletons in the Closet - 8-Track

unknown



Björk, “I Go Humble”

from Family Tree

One Little Independent Records - 2002



Björk, “Nature Is Ancient”

from Family Tree

One Little Independent Records - 2002



Stereolab, “Esemplastic Creeping Eruption”

from Instant Holograms On Metal Film

Warp Records - 2025



Dance Reaction, “Disco Train”

from Disco Train - Single

Secondbeatproductions - 1982

