Program Information
if music could talk
13
 dj carlito  Contact Contributor
June 11, 2025, midnight

Four Tet, “Scientists”
from New Energy
Text Records - 2017

R.D. Burman, “Bachna Ae Hasinon Lo Main Aa Gaya”
from Hum Kisise Kum Naheen (Original Motion Picture Soundtrack)
Saregama - 2017

Pink Floyd, “Let There Be More Light (BBC Radio Session, 25 June 1968)”
from The Early Years, 1968: Germin/ation
Pink Floyd Records - 2016

Combo Chimbita, “Dame Tu Mano”
from Abya Yala
Figure & Ground - 2017

Toquinho, “Regra Três”
from Bella la vita
Halidon/Luci di scena - 2013

54 Ultra, “Heaven Knows”
from Heaven Knows - Single
That's Love Records - 2024

Grupo Folklorico Y Experimental Nuevayorquino, “Anabacoa”
from Concepts In Unity
Leyendas - 2012

Fishbone, “Those Days Are Gone”
from The Reality Of My Surroundings
Columbia - 1991

Voivod, “Chaosmöngers”
from Dimension Hatröss
NOISE Records - 1988

Metallica, “Escape”
from Ride the Lightning (Deluxe Edition)
Blackened Recordings - 2016

Swervedriver, “Out”
from Honey Heavens Above
bandcamp

Καίτη Χωματά, “Gia Pion Tha Tragoudo - For Whom Shal I Sing?”
from The Songs of Ketty Komata
LYRA

Katy Pinke, “Tomato”
from Katy Pinke
Katy Pinke - 2024

The Kinks, “Got Love If You Want It”
from SPOTLIGHT on The Kinks Vol 2
PRT - 2018

Nilüfer Yanya, “trouble”
from PAINLESS
ATO Records / Fontana North - 2022

Blonde Redhead & Brooklyn Youth Chorus, “Before (Choir Version)”
from The Shadow Of The Guest
Liberator Music / Section 1 - 2023

Juan Son, “Vampiros (feat. Simone Pace)”
from Vampiros (feat. Simone Pace) - Single
unknown - 2025

Unknown Mortal Orchestra, “Boys with the characteristics of Wolves”
from CURSE - EP
Jagjaguar

The Grateful Dead, “Saint Stephen”
from Skeletons in the Closet - 8-Track
unknown

Björk, “I Go Humble”
from Family Tree
One Little Independent Records - 2002

Björk, “Nature Is Ancient”
from Family Tree
One Little Independent Records - 2002

Stereolab, “Esemplastic Creeping Eruption”
from Instant Holograms On Metal Film
Warp Records - 2025

Dance Reaction, “Disco Train”
from Disco Train - Single
Secondbeatproductions - 1982

01:58:10 1 June 1, 2025
wrir studios
