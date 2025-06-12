Fast-tracking the future with a full hour of sizzling new spins, from Italian DJ, Didje Doo, Tunisa remixed from Sinouj, updated Cabo Verdean funana by Grupo Pilon, electro Jamaican roots courtesy Runkus, and chill spy vibes debut from Sonova. All new including a dub tribute to Curtis Mayfield's Superfly. World Beat Canada Radio!
Calcopyrite Communications
Didje Doo - An Ka Belebele (ft. Abou Diarra) Sinouj - Hak Dellali Sonova - Bond Trader CANCON Empanadas Illegales - Bailecito De MORD CANCON Elena Baklava - Bajrak Grupo Pilon - 20 Ano Soul Sugar Meets Dub Shepherds - Give Me Your Love Runkus - 3310 Tomas Jensen feat. Bia - Boum Boum Boum CANCON Eljuri - La Vida Rodina - Good People (Skygaze Remix) Daada - Angelito David Starfire - Goa Sunset (feat. Evan Hatfield)