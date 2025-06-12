The older archives (>10 years old) have been substantially recovered -- more than 23,800 files' worth -- and are now reachable through the search engine and via file download. Email here if you have any questions.
worldbeatcanada radio
exciting global music alternative to jukebox radio
Cal Koat - host
June 12, 2025
Fast-tracking the future with a full hour of sizzling new spins, from Italian DJ, Didje Doo, Tunisa remixed from Sinouj, updated Cabo Verdean funana by Grupo Pilon, electro Jamaican roots courtesy Runkus, and chill spy vibes debut from Sonova. All new including a dub tribute to Curtis Mayfield's Superfly. World Beat Canada Radio!
Didje Doo - An Ka Belebele (ft. Abou Diarra)
Sinouj - Hak Dellali
Sonova - Bond Trader CANCON
Empanadas Illegales - Bailecito De MORD CANCON
Elena Baklava - Bajrak
Grupo Pilon - 20 Ano
Soul Sugar Meets Dub Shepherds - Give Me Your Love
Runkus - 3310
Tomas Jensen feat. Bia - Boum Boum Boum CANCON
Eljuri - La Vida
Rodina - Good People (Skygaze Remix)
Daada - Angelito
David Starfire - Goa Sunset (feat. Evan Hatfield)

Vancouver, BC, Canada
