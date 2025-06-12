13 for the road. Wherever you roam the world is your home! New music this hour from the borderlands between Denmark and Germany from Drones & Bellows, Italian Celtic with a Canadian singer from Willos. Livin' High On Highland Life with Barleyjuice and a Cosmic Celtic from The Breath. In, out and all about, it's Celt In A Twist!
Calcopyrite Communications
Willos - Best Of Luck Barleyjuice - High On Highland Life Bodh'aktan - Down The Broom CANCON The Mahones - Rise Up (Be Strong) ROS - Ball de la Carxofa Drones & Bellows - The Carnival Set Dropkick Murphys - We Shall Overcome Tau & The Drones Of Praise - It Is Right To Give Drones And Praise Cassie and Maggie - Dougie's Set (feat. Dougie MacDonald) CANCON Niteworks - An Toll Dubh feat. Sian Anna Schaad - Happy The Breath - Too Many Have Gone Urban Trad - Berim Dance