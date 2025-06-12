The older archives (>10 years old) have been substantially recovered -- more than 23,800 files' worth -- and are now reachable through the search engine and via file download. Email here if you have any questions.
Program Information
Celt In A Twist Contemporary Celtic Radio Hour
Canada's Contemporary Celtic Radio Hour
Action/Event
Patricia Fraser - host
 Cal Koat  Contact Contributor
June 12, 2025, midnight
13 for the road. Wherever you roam the world is your home! New music this hour from the borderlands between Denmark and Germany from Drones & Bellows, Italian Celtic with a Canadian singer from Willos. Livin' High On Highland Life with Barleyjuice and a Cosmic Celtic from The Breath. In, out and all about, it's Celt In A Twist!
Calcopyrite Communications
Willos - Best Of Luck
Barleyjuice - High On Highland Life
Bodh'aktan - Down The Broom CANCON
The Mahones - Rise Up (Be Strong)
ROS - Ball de la Carxofa
Drones & Bellows - The Carnival Set
Dropkick Murphys - We Shall Overcome
Tau & The Drones Of Praise - It Is Right To Give Drones And Praise
Cassie and Maggie - Dougie's Set (feat. Dougie MacDonald) CANCON
Niteworks - An Toll Dubh feat. Sian
Anna Schaad - Happy
The Breath - Too Many Have Gone
Urban Trad - Berim Dance

59:57

