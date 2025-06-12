Summary: Today on the Global Research News Hour, we are looking at plans by Canadian Prime Minister Mark Carney to boost military spending to 2 percent of the GDP of his country in just a few months, his apparent embrace of the unproven Golden Dome missile defense shield and what stakes await Canadians who want to stop war, not start new ones (especially those of a nuclear nature.) In our first half hour, the scientist Theodore Postol of MIT joins us to explain why the Missile Defense shield today,, like missile defense in the 1980s is more science fiction than science fact and why alternatives would be far more preferable to this insanely expensive strategy. Then in our second half hour, we sit down with Tamara Lorincz of the Canadian Voice Women for Peace to discuss the false vision of a more peaceful world through increasing and expensive military strength and how to refute these claims in Canada. Finally, Alberta organizer Morrigan Johnson representing the Canada-Wide peace and justice network explains what is wrong with the G7 leaders meeting in his province this weekend and about the activities pushing back against an agenda not in the interest of the Canadian or the world’s people.