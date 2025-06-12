Notes: This week's show features stories from NHK Japan, France 24, and Radio Havana Cuba.



From JAPAN- The new South Korean president, Lee Jae-myung, is implementing a big shift in relations with North Korea, canceling loudspeaker propaganda broadcasts at the border. US National Intelligence Director, Tulsi Gabbard, visited Hiroshima and is speaking out for the abolishment of nuclear weapons. The Indian government is enticing foreign electric car manufacturers to create factories in the country. President Trump says the trade deal with China is done after tariff talks in London.



From FRANCE- Some press reviews on the US protests against deportation, including the clearly marked Australian reporter being shot by police while on air in LA. An excerpt from an interview with NYU Professor Ruth Ben-Ghiat on who Stephen Miller is, and his role in creating the crisis over ICE and citizens protesting the arrests of undocumented Americans. An airport interview with Greta Thunberg who was deported from Israel after being kidnapped by Israeli forces while attempting to bring aid to Gaza. An interview with Diva Amon, a marine biologist from UCSB, at the UN Oceans Conference in France- she talks about the dangers of deep-sea mining.



From CUBA- 300,000 Italians demonstrated against the war in Gaza last weekend in Rome.



"We live in a strange world, where we think we can buy or build our way out of a crisis that has been created by buying and building things."

-- Greta Thunberg



