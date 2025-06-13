Sonic Café, yeah some days, it is hard to be human. That’s the amazing Betty LaVette from her 2023 LP LaVette! So ahh welcome to the café, I’m Scott Clark and this is episode 439. This time the Sonic Café navigates the American Healthcare System. Listen for the gang from Southpark, as they jump through hoops in an attempt to get there health insurance to pay a claim. Funny stuff, because it’s so close true. Our music mix is from 55 years, and includes great covers, listen for Scary Pockets with Stuck in the Middle with you, the Violent Femmes with Breaking up is Hard to do, and finally Lauren Ruth Ward, with the Divinyls classic, I touch myself. We’ll also toss in some 80’s tunes, with Split Enz and INXS. Also great jazz from Wayne Shorter, and of course many more. Oh and before we forget, a big Sonic Café welcome to our newest sponsor. From the maker of Clear Blue, it’s Clear Dad, the first pregnancy test for Dad’s, because for the biggest moment of your life you have to be sure, ahh both of you. So let’s do this thing, from 1968 this is Traffic, and we’re the Sonic Café.
Song 1: Hard To Be A Human Artist: Bettye LaVette, Randall Bramblett, Davis Causey LP: Lavette! Yr: 2023 Song 2: Don't Be Sad Artist: Traffic LP: Traffic Yr: 1968 Song 3: Stuck In The Middle With You (Cover: Stealers Wheel) Artist: Scary Pockets (feat. Lauren Ruth Ward) LP: Yr: 2020 Song 4: I Hope I Never Artist: Split Enz LP: History Never Repeats: The Best Of Split Enz Yr. 1980 Song 5: Clear Dad (Male Pregnacy Test) Artist: The Late Show LP: The Late Show Yr: 2024 Song 6: The One Thing Artist: INXS LP: Shabooh Shoobah Yr: 1982 Song 7: I Like Fun Artist: They Might Be Giants LP: I Like Fun Year: 2018 Song 8: Breakin' Up Artist: Violent Femmes LP: Permanent Record: The Very Best Of Violent Femmes Yr: 1994 Song 9: Navigating The American Healthcare System Artist: Southpark LP: Southpark Yr: Song 10: Super Nova Artist: Wayne Shorter LP: Jazz Profile Yr: 1969 Song 11: Wake Me Up When It's Over Artist: Swing Out Sister LP: Breakout Yr: 2007 Song 12: Radio Free Europe Artist: R.E.M. LP: Yr: 2001 Song 13: Out Of Love Artist: Steve Cropper LP: Fire It Up Yr: 2021 Song 14: I Touch Myself (Divinyls Cover) Artist: Lauren Ruth Ward LP: Yr: 2024 Song 15: Virtual Reality Artist: Rusted Root LP: Evil Ways Yr: 1996
Scott Clark has always had a lot of music in his life. Growing up outside of Chicago, he was mesmerized early on by the radio of the sixties and seventies and began collecting records at a very early age. From 45’s and LP’s to cassettes and CD’s and now digital… he really never stopped. Today everything in his library is digitized because he got sick of lugging all that stuff around.
The concept for the Sonic Café is to deliver the high production values and feel of the radio he grew up listening to. But unlike the tight, repetitious playlists of those commercial stations, feature a massive range of artists, genres and tunes. The whole idea is to package it in an eclectic, engaging, no repeat format that brings both new and old together in a unique, entertaining, and most importantly fun and fast paced way. There’s really nothing on the radio today, or in the past, that compares with it.
The show is set in an imaginary cafe overlooking the Pacific Ocean on the Central Oregon Coast. The cafe serves up eclectic, intelligent music, comedy and pop culture. The program originates on the Oregon coast in the Pacific Northwest, so the imagery is not a huge stretch.
Each program is 58:00 minutes in length leaving room for station ID, promos and PSAs. Each episode is .mp3 encoded at a constant rate of 256kbps and ready for broadcast.
An episode is released each week. All episodes are evergreen; never focusing on time of year, weather, month, holidays, events etc. so each show is timeless. All music is presented in a no repeat format. Once a song airs in an episode it never airs again. Episodes may be downloaded and grouped together to quickly create program blocks of two, three, four or more hours in length.
The Sonic Cafe has a Facebook page (facebook.com/SonicCafeRadio) where complete show notes and playlists are presented for each episode. Listeners can also reach the show producers via email (SonicCafeRadio@gmail.com)