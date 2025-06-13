The older archives (>10 years old) have been substantially recovered -- more than 23,800 files' worth -- and are now reachable through the search engine and via file download. Email here if you have any questions.
Electronic Intifada Radio
13 June 2025
Nora Barrows-Friedman, Ali Abunimah, Jon Elmer, Francesca Albanese
This week on the show, hosts Nora Barrows-Friedman and Ali Abunimah speak with Francesca Albanese, the United Nations Special Rapporteur on the occupied Palestinian territories about international law and ending the genocide in Palestine. They discuss the role of the Palestinian Authority, the impact of the Madleen that tried to break the siege on Gaza and she teases her upcoming report on private sector complicity in the politcal economy of genocide. On the Resistance Report, Jon Elmer tells us about Israeli special forces hit by a deadly ambush as a series of Qassam operations called the Stones of David continue.
This episode highlights the interviews and reports from our livestream broadcast of June 12th, 2025.
Produced by Pierre Loiselle, Nora Barrows-Friedman and Tamara Nassar.
The Electronic Intifada is an independent online news publication and educational resource focusing on Palestine, its people, politics, culture and place in the world. Founded in 2001, The Electronic Intifada has won awards and earned widespread recognition for publishing original, high-quality news and analysis, and first-person accounts and reviews. The Electronic Intifada’s writers and reporters include Palestinians and others living inside Palestine and everywhere else that news about Palestine and Palestinians is made.

