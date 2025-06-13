Summary: This week on the show, hosts Nora Barrows-Friedman and Ali Abunimah speak with Francesca Albanese, the United Nations Special Rapporteur on the occupied Palestinian territories about international law and ending the genocide in Palestine. They discuss the role of the Palestinian Authority, the impact of the Madleen that tried to break the siege on Gaza and she teases her upcoming report on private sector complicity in the politcal economy of genocide. On the Resistance Report, Jon Elmer tells us about Israeli special forces hit by a deadly ambush as a series of Qassam operations called the Stones of David continue.

This episode highlights the interviews and reports from our livestream broadcast of June 12th, 2025.

