Program Information
State Of The City reports
- NOT The BCfm Politics Show presented by Tony Gosling
13
 Bristol Broadband Co-operative  Contact Contributor
June 13, 2025, midnight

COMPLETE SHOW AND FULL INTERVIEWS [right click to download]
#1 - Complete 3hr 30m show - [right click to download]
Full interviews with...
#2 - Prof Steve Hall: Yes We Can, British people v money markets Farage says stop paying £35bn p/a interest on £700bn BoE private debt - 00:30:00
#3 - Farage pledges to reopen Port Talbot Blast Furnaces and Welsh coal mines - 00:55:00
#4 - Crips Against Cuts protest against disabled cuts Bristol Broadmead - 00:07:30
#5 - Angry Sally Roberts on DWP Job Centre forcing her off disabled benefits - 00:13:00
#6 - Chris Williamson Workers Party deputy leader Rachel Reeves' spending review 2025 - 00:40:00
#7 - Netanyahu announces Iran attack Operation Rising Lion - 00:07:00
#8 - Nigel Farage with Tzipi Hotovely the genocidalist Israeli ambassador - 00:08:30
#9 - PressTV Netanyahu fighting to stop Israeli general election over ultra-orthodox draft law - 00:03:00
#10 - Ibrahim Traore Burkino Faso president Africa liberation message to the world - 00:08:00
#11 - HIDDEN HISTORY Todd Rider 5 Nazi land sub and bomber launched intercontinental ballistic missiles (10May25) - 00:40:00

