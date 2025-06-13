COMPLETE SHOW AND FULL INTERVIEWS [right click to download] #1 - Complete 3hr 30m show - [right click to download] Full interviews with... #2 - Prof Steve Hall: Yes We Can, British people v money markets Farage says stop paying £35bn p/a interest on £700bn BoE private debt - 00:30:00 #3 - Farage pledges to reopen Port Talbot Blast Furnaces and Welsh coal mines - 00:55:00 #4 - Crips Against Cuts protest against disabled cuts Bristol Broadmead - 00:07:30 #5 - Angry Sally Roberts on DWP Job Centre forcing her off disabled benefits - 00:13:00 #6 - Chris Williamson Workers Party deputy leader Rachel Reeves' spending review 2025 - 00:40:00 #7 - Netanyahu announces Iran attack Operation Rising Lion - 00:07:00 #8 - Nigel Farage with Tzipi Hotovely the genocidalist Israeli ambassador - 00:08:30 #9 - PressTV Netanyahu fighting to stop Israeli general election over ultra-orthodox draft law - 00:03:00 #10 - Ibrahim Traore Burkino Faso president Africa liberation message to the world - 00:08:00 #11 - HIDDEN HISTORY Todd Rider 5 Nazi land sub and bomber launched intercontinental ballistic missiles (10May25) - 00:40:00