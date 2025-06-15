Got some international music mixed in on Backbeat this week as we hear from the Queen of Ranchera, Lucha Reyes and Japanese icon, Misora Hibari plus and American song made famous by a British Skiffle Band. It's all part of the musical fabric that's woven here every week.
Artist - Title - Year Tiny Bradshaw And His Orchestra - Straighten Up And Fly Right - 1944 Duke Ellington And His Orchestra - Shout 'Em Aunt Tillie - 1930 Lucha Reyes - Caminito De Contreras - 1942 Arthur Smith's Hot Quintet - Banjo Boogie - 1958 Johnny Cash - Rock Island Line - 1957 Goree Carter - Back Home Blues - 1952 Jean Shepard - One Less Heartache - 1962 Misora Hibari - Futari No Hitomi - 1952 Evelyn Dell & The Vibra-Tones - Sincerely - 1961 The Dell Vikings - Whispering Bells - 1957 John Mays - Jesus On The Mainline - 2011 Mezzrow Bechet Septet - Bad, Bad Baby Blues - 1964 Clifford "King" Solomon - But Officer - 1955 Duke Robillard - Brand New Fool - 2000 Eddie Kirkland - No Shoes - 1953 Barbara Lynn - You Don't Sleep At Night - 1963 Clarence "Frogman" Henry - It Won't Be Long - 1957 Chad Allan & The Expressions (The Guess Who) - Tuff E Nuff - 1965 Mark O'Connor - Pickin' in the Wind - 1978