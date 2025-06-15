The older archives (>10 years old) have been substantially recovered -- more than 23,800 files' worth -- and are now reachable through the search engine and via file download. Email here if you have any questions.
Your support is essential if the service is to continue, there are bandwidth bills to pay every month and failing disk drives to replace. Volunteers do the work, but disk drives and bandwidth are not free. We encourage you to contribute financially, even a dollar helps. Click here to donate.
Welcome to the new Radio4all website! If you cannot log in, you may need to reset your password. Email here if you need additional support.
 
Program Information
Backbeat
Music
Lorne VanSinclair
 Lorne VanSinclair  Contact Contributor
June 15, 2025, midnight
Got some international music mixed in on Backbeat this week as we hear from the Queen of Ranchera, Lucha Reyes and Japanese icon, Misora Hibari plus and American song made famous by a British Skiffle Band. It's all part of the musical fabric that's woven here every week.
Artist - Title - Year
Tiny Bradshaw And His Orchestra - Straighten Up And Fly Right - 1944
Duke Ellington And His Orchestra - Shout 'Em Aunt Tillie - 1930
Lucha Reyes - Caminito De Contreras - 1942
Arthur Smith's Hot Quintet - Banjo Boogie - 1958
Johnny Cash - Rock Island Line - 1957
Goree Carter - Back Home Blues - 1952
Jean Shepard - One Less Heartache - 1962
Misora Hibari - Futari No Hitomi - 1952
Evelyn Dell & The Vibra-Tones - Sincerely - 1961
The Dell Vikings - Whispering Bells - 1957
John Mays - Jesus On The Mainline - 2011
Mezzrow Bechet Septet - Bad, Bad Baby Blues - 1964
Clifford "King" Solomon - But Officer - 1955
Duke Robillard - Brand New Fool - 2000
Eddie Kirkland - No Shoes - 1953
Barbara Lynn - You Don't Sleep At Night - 1963
Clarence "Frogman" Henry - It Won't Be Long - 1957
Chad Allan & The Expressions (The Guess Who) - Tuff E Nuff - 1965
Mark O'Connor - Pickin' in the Wind - 1978

Full show, no breaks Download Program Podcast
00:58:00 1 June 15, 2025
Orillia, Ontario, Canada
  View Script
    
 00:58:00  320Kbps mp3
(MB) Stereo		 6 Download File...
 