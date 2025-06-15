Notes: Artist - Title - Year

Tiny Bradshaw And His Orchestra - Straighten Up And Fly Right - 1944

Duke Ellington And His Orchestra - Shout 'Em Aunt Tillie - 1930

Lucha Reyes - Caminito De Contreras - 1942

Arthur Smith's Hot Quintet - Banjo Boogie - 1958

Johnny Cash - Rock Island Line - 1957

Goree Carter - Back Home Blues - 1952

Jean Shepard - One Less Heartache - 1962

Misora Hibari - Futari No Hitomi - 1952

Evelyn Dell & The Vibra-Tones - Sincerely - 1961

The Dell Vikings - Whispering Bells - 1957

John Mays - Jesus On The Mainline - 2011

Mezzrow Bechet Septet - Bad, Bad Baby Blues - 1964

Clifford "King" Solomon - But Officer - 1955

Duke Robillard - Brand New Fool - 2000

Eddie Kirkland - No Shoes - 1953

Barbara Lynn - You Don't Sleep At Night - 1963

Clarence "Frogman" Henry - It Won't Be Long - 1957

Chad Allan & The Expressions (The Guess Who) - Tuff E Nuff - 1965

Mark O'Connor - Pickin' in the Wind - 1978