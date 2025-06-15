The older archives (>10 years old) have been substantially recovered -- more than 23,800 files' worth -- and are now reachable through the search engine and via file download. Email here if you have any questions.
Your support is essential if the service is to continue, there are bandwidth bills to pay every month and failing disk drives to replace. Volunteers do the work, but disk drives and bandwidth are not free. We encourage you to contribute financially, even a dollar helps. Click here to donate.
Welcome to the new Radio4all website! If you cannot log in, you may need to reset your password. Email here if you need additional support.
 
Program Information
Radio Ecoshock Show
surprise cooling episode?
Weekly Program
Edward Blanchard-Wrigglesworth, Solomon Gebrechorkos, Stefan Rahmstorf
 Alex Smith  Contact Contributor
June 15, 2025, midnight
Wildfire smoke will slow down warming. New science with Dr. Edward Blanchard-Wrigglesworth in Seattle. Its big. Plus drought advancing, becoming more extreme due to global warming. Lead Author Solomon Gebrechorkos from Oxford explains. Stefan Rahmstorf on AMOC collapse. New maps of extreme cold in Europe's future.
Interviews and research by Alex Smith, Radio Ecoshock

BBC clip with Stefan Rahmstorf talking with host Roland Pease, recorded May 1, 2025 at the European Geosciences Union conference in Vienna.

In 1 hour version: song "Wild Card Smoke" lyrics Alex Smith, AI music.
In the Affiliates version there is a break and re-intro at 30:42 to insert station ID or announcements if needed.

Ecoshock 250618 Affiliates 58 minutes Download Program Podcast
1 hour no-ads power radio
01:00:00 1 June 15, 2025
Boundary BC Canada
  View Script
    
 01:00:00  128Kbps mp3
(57MB) Stereo		 7 Download File...
Ecoshock 250618 Lo-Fi Download Program Podcast
faster download, lower audio quality
01:00:00 1 June 15, 2025
Boundary BC Canada
  View Script
    
 01:00:00  32Kbps mp3
(14MB) None		 7 Download File...
Ecoshock 250618 Affiliates 58 minutes Download Program Podcast
allows time for station ID and announcements
00:58:00 1 June 15, 2025
Boundary BC Canada
  View Script
    
 00:58:00  128Kbps mp3
(55MB) Stereo		 5 Download File...
 