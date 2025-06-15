The older archives (>10 years old) have been substantially recovered -- more than 23,800 files' worth -- and are now reachable through the search engine and via file download. Email here if you have any questions.
Program Information
Essential Dissent
13
Gabriel Rockhill
June 15, 2025, midnight
Gabriel Rockhill is an American philosopher, writer, and cultural critic, and is Professor of Philosophy at Villanova University.

The talk was sponsored by the Young Democratic Socialists of America, and took place on April 18, 2025 at Kansas State University.

The episode ends with a short piece written by Caitlin Johnstone and read by Tim Foley, titled "A Truth-Based Relationship with Realty Requires Courage".
Audio edited by Wilton Vought (last name rhymes with thought) of Essential Dissent, from the YouTube videos.

There are TWO versions of this audio on the Radio4All server: Both are -24 LUFS 192kbps Mp3.

Version 1: The full audio (00:51:53) optimized for RADIO PLAY. I did not add an intro/mid/outro. Does not include the Caitlin Johnstone segment.

Version 2: A 58-minute RADIO READY edit. Includes my intro/mid/outro, and the Caitlin Johnstone segment.

