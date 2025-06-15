Gabriel Rockhill is an American philosopher, writer, and cultural critic, and is Professor of Philosophy at Villanova University.
The talk was sponsored by the Young Democratic Socialists of America, and took place on April 18, 2025 at Kansas State University.
The episode ends with a short piece written by Caitlin Johnstone and read by Tim Foley, titled "A Truth-Based Relationship with Realty Requires Courage".
Audio edited by Wilton Vought (last name rhymes with thought) of Essential Dissent, from the YouTube videos.
