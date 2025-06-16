June 15, 2025: He fell for chicken feet

Summary: Rockin' cumbia from XIXA and La Banda Chuska; Bio Ritmo's brand new single as they prepare for their first visit to Colombia; Brazilian samba-funk by Laiz & the New Love Experience and Seu Jorge; beautiful late-career statements from Mali's Salif Keita and Kasse Mady Diabaté; acoustic guitar music from southern Africa, including Madalitso Band's new album; Trinidadian soca remixed by Luke Una

Credits: Produced live in the studios of WRIR 97.3 FM Richmond Independent Radio in Richmond, Virginia every Sunday from 1 to 3 PM. Available as a webstream simulcast at wrir.org. Downloads for rebroadcast on other non-profit radio stations and as podcasts via the A-Infos Radio Project at radio4all.net. And more information about all of those options and more on my blog, globalagogo.com.

Oliver Lake | USA | Separation | Matador Of 1st & 1st | Passin' Thru | 1997

Joe Strummer & The Mescaleros | England UK | Global A Go-Go | Global A Go-Go | Hellcat | 2001



XIXA | USA | Arcoiris | XOLO | Jullian | 2025

Calexico | USA-Mexico | Constellation | El Mirador | Anti- | 2022

Chicha Libre | France-Venezuela-Mexico-USA | The Guns of Brixton | Cuatro Tigres EP | Barbès | 2013

La Banda Chuska | Peru-Argentina-USA | Ratas y Mapaches | Basic Bichos | self-released | 2025



Bio Ritmo | RVA USA | Largos Caminos | Largos Caminos - Single | Locutor | 2025

Fruko y Sus Tesos | Colombia | Tronco Seco | El Violento | Discos Fuentes | 1973

Mike Guagenti | USA | Ensaya Chamaco | Salsa con Charanga | Vampisoul | 2025-1978



Jorge Ben | Brazil | Ponta de Lança Africano (Umbabarauma) | Africa Brasil | Philips | 1976

Laiz & the New Love Experience | Brazil-Germany | Se Segura | Se Segura - Single | Agogo | 2025

Banda União Black | Brazil | Everyone's A Winner | Banda União Black | Vampisoul | 2006

Seu Jorge | Brazil | Dia de Mudança | Baile à la Baiana | Cafuné / Black Service | 2025



Salif Keita | Mali | Laban | So Kono | Nø Førmat | 2025

Kasse Mady Diabaté | Mali | Ko Kuma Magni | Kirike | Six Degrees | 2015

Hawa & Kasse Mady Diabaté | Mali | Fognana Kouma | Toumaro | One World | 2025



Malawi Mouse Boys | Malawi | Ndinasangalala | He Is #1 | IRL | 2012

Chemutoi Ketienya and Kipsigis girls | Kenya | Chemirocha III | The Music of Africa Series No. 27 by Hugh Tracey: Musical Instruments 1. Strings | Gallo | 1964-1950

Josaya Hadebe | Zimbabwe | Gwabi Gwabi Intombi Yami | Bulawayo Blue Yodel: Omasiganda, Troubadours & High Lonesome Sounds Of Zimbabwe, Kenya & South Africa 1948-1959 | Olvido / Mississippi | 2019-195x

Cowboy Superman & Beauty | South Africa | Kumnandi Kwazulu | Zulu Guitar Music: Cowboys, Troubadours and Jilted Lovers 1950-1965 | Matsuli Music | 2025-1959

Madalitso Band | Malawi | Anafera Chiboda | Ma Gitala | Bongo Joe | 2025



Ella Andall | Trinidad & Tobago | My Spirit Is Music (Luke Una's Machine Soul Tops Off edit) | É Soul Edits EP | Mr Bongo | 2025

Scrunter | Trinidad & Tobago | She Want Me To Sing In She Party | Soca Baccanal | J.B.S. | 1986

Bunji Garlin | Trinidad & Tobago | Differentology | Differentology | VP | 2014



