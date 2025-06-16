The older archives (>10 years old) have been substantially recovered -- more than 23,800 files' worth -- and are now reachable through the search engine and via file download. Email here if you have any questions.
Your support is essential if the service is to continue, there are bandwidth bills to pay every month and failing disk drives to replace. Volunteers do the work, but disk drives and bandwidth are not free. We encourage you to contribute financially, even a dollar helps. Click here to donate.
Welcome to the new Radio4all website! If you cannot log in, you may need to reset your password. Email here if you need additional support.
 
Program Information
Global A Go-Go
Music
 Bill Lupoletti  Contact Contributor
June 16, 2025, midnight
Rockin' cumbia from XIXA and La Banda Chuska; Bio Ritmo's brand new single as they prepare for their first visit to Colombia; Brazilian samba-funk by Laiz & the New Love Experience and Seu Jorge; beautiful late-career statements from Mali's Salif Keita and Kasse Mady Diabaté; acoustic guitar music from southern Africa, including Madalitso Band's new album; Trinidadian soca remixed by Luke Una
Produced live in the studios of WRIR 97.3 FM Richmond Independent Radio in Richmond, Virginia every Sunday from 1 to 3 PM. Available as a webstream simulcast at wrir.org. Downloads for rebroadcast on other non-profit radio stations and as podcasts via the A-Infos Radio Project at radio4all.net. And more information about all of those options and more on my blog, globalagogo.com.
Artist | Country | Song | Recording | Label | Year

Oliver Lake | USA | Separation | Matador Of 1st & 1st | Passin' Thru | 1997
Joe Strummer & The Mescaleros | England UK | Global A Go-Go | Global A Go-Go | Hellcat | 2001

XIXA | USA | Arcoiris | XOLO | Jullian | 2025
Calexico | USA-Mexico | Constellation | El Mirador | Anti- | 2022
Chicha Libre | France-Venezuela-Mexico-USA | The Guns of Brixton | Cuatro Tigres EP | Barbès | 2013
La Banda Chuska | Peru-Argentina-USA | Ratas y Mapaches | Basic Bichos | self-released | 2025

Bio Ritmo | RVA USA | Largos Caminos | Largos Caminos - Single | Locutor | 2025
Fruko y Sus Tesos | Colombia | Tronco Seco | El Violento | Discos Fuentes | 1973
Mike Guagenti | USA | Ensaya Chamaco | Salsa con Charanga | Vampisoul | 2025-1978

Jorge Ben | Brazil | Ponta de Lança Africano (Umbabarauma) | Africa Brasil | Philips | 1976
Laiz & the New Love Experience | Brazil-Germany | Se Segura | Se Segura - Single | Agogo | 2025
Banda União Black | Brazil | Everyone's A Winner | Banda União Black | Vampisoul | 2006
Seu Jorge | Brazil | Dia de Mudança | Baile à la Baiana | Cafuné / Black Service | 2025

Salif Keita | Mali | Laban | So Kono | Nø Førmat | 2025
Kasse Mady Diabaté | Mali | Ko Kuma Magni | Kirike | Six Degrees | 2015
Hawa & Kasse Mady Diabaté | Mali | Fognana Kouma | Toumaro | One World | 2025

Malawi Mouse Boys | Malawi | Ndinasangalala | He Is #1 | IRL | 2012
Chemutoi Ketienya and Kipsigis girls | Kenya | Chemirocha III | The Music of Africa Series No. 27 by Hugh Tracey: Musical Instruments 1. Strings | Gallo | 1964-1950
Josaya Hadebe | Zimbabwe | Gwabi Gwabi Intombi Yami | Bulawayo Blue Yodel: Omasiganda, Troubadours & High Lonesome Sounds Of Zimbabwe, Kenya & South Africa 1948-1959 | Olvido / Mississippi | 2019-195x
Cowboy Superman & Beauty | South Africa | Kumnandi Kwazulu | Zulu Guitar Music: Cowboys, Troubadours and Jilted Lovers 1950-1965 | Matsuli Music | 2025-1959
Madalitso Band | Malawi | Anafera Chiboda | Ma Gitala | Bongo Joe | 2025

Ella Andall | Trinidad & Tobago | My Spirit Is Music (Luke Una's Machine Soul Tops Off edit) | É Soul Edits EP | Mr Bongo | 2025
Scrunter | Trinidad & Tobago | She Want Me To Sing In She Party | Soca Baccanal | J.B.S. | 1986
Bunji Garlin | Trinidad & Tobago | Differentology | Differentology | VP | 2014

Download Program Podcast
01:59:52 1 June 15, 2025
Richmond VA USA
  View Script
    
 01:59:52  128Kbps mp3
(MB) Stereo		 5 Download File...
 