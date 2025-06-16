The older archives (>10 years old) have been substantially recovered -- more than 23,800 files' worth -- and are now reachable through the search engine and via file download. Email here if you have any questions.
Program Information
The Buck Starts Here
The Era of Good Feelings... And Bad Vibes
13
Kyle Hedman, Eric Mason
 2 Bulls in a China Shop
June 16, 2025, midnight
James Monroe: war hero, founding father, and the real reason the Monroe Doctrine is still a thing today. In this episode of The Buck Starts Here, Kyle and Eric break down the messy legacy of America’s fifth president. From battlefields to foreign policy, Monroe’s story is full of contradictions and drama you never saw coming.
We’re diving into: * The Monroe Doctrine - America's original "stay out of our backyard" policy.
* The not-so-good Era of Good Feelings (spoiler: it was complicated).
* Monroe's real relationship with slavery, Gabriel's rebellion, and the Missouri Compromise.
* The role of religion and rebellion in early America.
* Plus, wild presidential trivia you won't find in your history books.
Fife and Drum:
"Loopster" Kevin MacLeod (incompetech.com)
Licensed under Creative Commons: By Attribution 4.0 License
⁠http://creativecommons.org/licenses/by/4.0/
Contact chinashopproductions@gmail.com for permission to broadcast

