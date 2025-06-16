The older archives (>10 years old) have been substantially recovered -- more than 23,800 files' worth -- and are now reachable through the search engine and via file download. Email here if you have any questions.
Your support is essential if the service is to continue, there are bandwidth bills to pay every month and failing disk drives to replace. Volunteers do the work, but disk drives and bandwidth are not free. We encourage you to contribute financially, even a dollar helps. Click here to donate.
Welcome to the new Radio4all website! If you cannot log in, you may need to reset your password. Email here if you need additional support.
 
Program Information
The Buck Starts Here
Power, Pettiness and Public Service
13
Kyle Hedman, Eric Mason
 2 Bulls in a China Shop  Contact Contributor
June 16, 2025, midnight
Get ready for a presidential glow-up like no other. In this episode, hosts Eric Mason and Kyle take you deep into the world of James Monroe, the fifth President of the United States—and the face of what was questionably called the Era of Good Feelings. Spoiler: it wasn’t all sunshine and unity.
We’re unpacking Monroe’s crushing win over Rufus King in the 1816 election, the forgotten greatness of Vice President Daniel Tompkins (a broke abolitionist hero), and Monroe’s awkward attempt at a “national unity” tour that stirred up more tension than it solved.
It’s a wild ride through early American politics:
*The founding fathers’ financial failures—yep, a bunch of them died broke
*The juicy Reynolds Affair scandal that shook the nation
*Monroe’s underrated but wildly effective cabinet
*His rivalry with Alexander Hamilton and all the ego that came with it
*And the quiet but powerful influence of Elizabeth Monroe, a First Lady who brought French elegance and diplomatic finesse to the White House
buckstartsherepodcast.com
chinashopproductions.com
theinformaleconomist.com

Fife and Drum:
"Loopster" Kevin MacLeod (incompetech.com)
Licensed under Creative Commons: By Attribution 4.0 License
⁠http://creativecommons.org/licenses/by/4.0/
Contact chinashopproductions@gmail.com for permission to broadcast

Follow on Spotify: https://open.spotify.com/show/2vZ2uoctLkYxIvQIRMF4qJ?si=b0e525a087f8426d

Subscribe on YouTube: https://www.youtube.com/@BuckStartsHerePodcast

James Monroe Part II Download Program Podcast
Full Episode - Clean
00:55:59 1 March 16, 2025
  View Script
    
 00:55:59  128Kbps mp3
(MB) None		 1 Download File...
 