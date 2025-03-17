The older archives (>10 years old) have been substantially recovered -- more than 23,800 files' worth -- and are now reachable through the search engine and via file download. Email here if you have any questions.
Your support is essential if the service is to continue, there are bandwidth bills to pay every month and failing disk drives to replace. Volunteers do the work, but disk drives and bandwidth are not free. We encourage you to contribute financially, even a dollar helps. Click here to donate.
Welcome to the new Radio4all website! If you cannot log in, you may need to reset your password. Email here if you need additional support.
 
Program Information
The Buck Starts Here
Tariffs, Territory, and Total Financial Meltdown
13
Kyle Hedman, Eric Mason
 2 Bulls in a China Shop  Contact Contributor
March 17, 2025, midnight
Think you know James Monroe? Think again. In this fiery episode, Kyle and Eric spill the historical tea on the 5th President of the United States, diving deep into the Monroe Doctrine, territorial expansion, and the absolute trainwreck that was the Panic of 1819 — aka America’s first big economic flop.
We’re talking federal power, tariff drama, and the not-so-United States flexing on each other pre-Civil War. You’ll get the lowdown on Andrew Jackson’s unauthorized chaos in Florida, the founding of Liberia, and the messy reality behind the Missouri Compromise. Oh, and did we mention presidential pets? Yeah, that’s in here too.
This episode is a wild ride through early American economics, international diplomacy, and all the hot takes they don’t teach you in school. Whether you're a history buff, policy wonk, or just here for the tea, this one’s got it all.
buckstartsherepodcast.com
chinashopproductions.com
theinformaleconomist.com

Fife and Drum:
"Loopster" Kevin MacLeod (incompetech.com)
Licensed under Creative Commons: By Attribution 4.0 License
⁠http://creativecommons.org/licenses/by/4.0/
Contact chinashopproductions@gmail.com for permission to broadcast

Follow on Spotify: https://open.spotify.com/show/2vZ2uoctLkYxIvQIRMF4qJ?si=b0e525a087f8426d

Subscribe on YouTube: https://www.youtube.com/@BuckStartsHerePodcast

James Monroe Part III Download Program Podcast
Full Episode - Clean
01:06:52 1 June 17, 2025
  View Script
    
 01:06:52  128Kbps mp3
(MB) None		 None Download File...
 