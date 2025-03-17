Summary: Think you know James Monroe? Think again. In this fiery episode, Kyle and Eric spill the historical tea on the 5th President of the United States, diving deep into the Monroe Doctrine, territorial expansion, and the absolute trainwreck that was the Panic of 1819 — aka America’s first big economic flop.

We’re talking federal power, tariff drama, and the not-so-United States flexing on each other pre-Civil War. You’ll get the lowdown on Andrew Jackson’s unauthorized chaos in Florida, the founding of Liberia, and the messy reality behind the Missouri Compromise. Oh, and did we mention presidential pets? Yeah, that’s in here too.

This episode is a wild ride through early American economics, international diplomacy, and all the hot takes they don’t teach you in school. Whether you're a history buff, policy wonk, or just here for the tea, this one’s got it all.