Summary: Sally Roesch Wagner died June 11th, 2025, at nearly 83 years old. She is renowned for her deep research into the women's suffrage movement in the United States, its inspiration from first nations women, and the deep division created by allying with right-wing religious and racist women. Sally recovered the erased history of Matilda Joslyn Gage, an adopted member of an indigenous band who saw true gender equality and who blamed western patriarchal religion for women's oppression. Sally publicly performed as Gage and as Elizabeth Cady Stanton. She also taught, and held a doctorate in Women's Studies and History of Consciousness.