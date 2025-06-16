The older archives (>10 years old) have been substantially recovered -- more than 23,800 files' worth -- and are now reachable through the search engine and via file download. Email here if you have any questions.
WINGS: Women's International News Gathering Service
who recovered Matilda Joslyn Gage for women's history 
Sally Roesch Wagner
June 16, 2025, midnight
Sally Roesch Wagner died June 11th, 2025, at nearly 83 years old. She is renowned for her deep research into the women's suffrage movement in the United States, its inspiration from first nations women, and the deep division created by allying with right-wing religious and racist women. Sally recovered the erased history of Matilda Joslyn Gage, an adopted member of an indigenous band who saw true gender equality and who blamed western patriarchal religion for women's oppression. Sally publicly performed as Gage and as Elizabeth Cady Stanton. She also taught, and held a doctorate in Women's Studies and History of Consciousness. 
Interview by Elayne Clift; additional script and narration by Frieda Werden 
WINGS: Women's International News Gathering Service has been covering the global women's movement and related issues for community radio around the world since 1986. Contact: wings@wings.org 

00:28:57 1 June 15, 2025
US, Canada
