Summary: Surprise! James Monroe didn’t write the Monroe Doctrine—John Quincy Adams did... then he refused to take credit like the ultimate 1820s ghostwriter. In this episode, Kyle and Eric dig into the foreign policy flex that told Europe to stay outta the Western Hemisphere (while we quietly kept receipts).

We break down the real reason the doctrine was written (hint: hi, Russia), why Latin America loved the idea but side-eyed our follow-through, and how the U.S. turned “no new colonies” into “we run this hemisphere now.” From British drama to Venezuelan oil beefs, we’re covering it all—plus, a presidential power ranking that might just put Monroe in GOAT contention.

You’ll laugh. You’ll learn. You might hear the word “non-colonialization” butchered more than once.

