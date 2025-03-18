The older archives (>10 years old) have been substantially recovered -- more than 23,800 files' worth -- and are now reachable through the search engine and via file download. Email here if you have any questions.
Program Information
The Buck Starts Here
Monroe Doctrine, HOA of the Americas
13
Kyle Hedman, Eric Mason
 2 Bulls in a China Shop  Contact Contributor
March 18, 2025, midnight
Surprise! James Monroe didn’t write the Monroe Doctrine—John Quincy Adams did... then he refused to take credit like the ultimate 1820s ghostwriter. In this episode, Kyle and Eric dig into the foreign policy flex that told Europe to stay outta the Western Hemisphere (while we quietly kept receipts).
We break down the real reason the doctrine was written (hint: hi, Russia), why Latin America loved the idea but side-eyed our follow-through, and how the U.S. turned “no new colonies” into “we run this hemisphere now.” From British drama to Venezuelan oil beefs, we’re covering it all—plus, a presidential power ranking that might just put Monroe in GOAT contention.
You’ll laugh. You’ll learn. You might hear the word “non-colonialization” butchered more than once.
buckstartsherepodcast.com
chinashopproductions.com
theinformaleconomist.com

Fife and Drum:
"Loopster" Kevin MacLeod (incompetech.com)
Licensed under Creative Commons: By Attribution 4.0 License
⁠http://creativecommons.org/licenses/by/4.0/
Contact chinashopproductions@gmail.com for permission to broadcast

Follow on Spotify: https://open.spotify.com/show/2vZ2uoctLkYxIvQIRMF4qJ?si=b0e525a087f8426d

Subscribe on YouTube: https://www.youtube.com/@BuckStartsHerePodcast

James Monroe Part IV Download Program Podcast
Full Episode - Clean
00:56:19 1 June 18, 2025
  View Script
    
 00:56:19  128Kbps mp3
(MB) None		 None Download File...
 