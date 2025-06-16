Summary: "On this week’s edition of Indigenous in the News, we’re honored to welcome a passionate advocate, organizer, and protector of Indigenous rights — Robert Rosa, President of the American Indian Movement Central Florida.



Robert has been on the frontlines of some of Florida’s most urgent struggles involving sacred lands, burial site desecration, and the ongoing failure of institutions to uphold Native sovereignty and federal protections like the Native American Graves Protection and Repatriation Act — known as NAGPRA.



As a leader within AIM, Robert has worked tirelessly to hold contractors, developers, and public officials accountable when sacred Indigenous burial sites are threatened or destroyed. His work isn’t just about resistance — it’s about education, justice, and healing.



Today, he joins us to shed light on the battles unfolding across Florida where Native history is being bulldozed in the name of profit — and to share how community members, tribal nations, and allies can take action to protect the ancestors and the laws that were meant to honor them.



INDIGENOUS IN THE NEWS WITH ROBERT ROSA



ABOUT ROBERT ROSA



Robert Rosa is the dedicated President of the American Indian Movement (AIM) Central Florida chapter and an active advocate for the protection of Indigenous heritage and sacred sites. Under his leadership, AIM Central Florida has successfully intervened in multiple cases where developers attempted to disturb Native mounds and burial grounds. Notably, in February 2023, Rosa played a key role in persuading Jupiter's Historical Review Board to deny a permit for excavation at a site containing ancient Indian mounds, resulting in the land’s protection.



A member of the Taino community, Rosa has also worked collaboratively with Miccosukee and Seminole tribal representatives to challenge unauthorized digs across the region, emphasizing respect for ancestral lands and cultural sovereignty seminoletribune.org. He is known for persistent public advocacy, attending local government meetings, raising community awareness, and helping secure protections at sites with deep historical significance .



Committed to preserving these sacred spaces, Rosa continues to lead grassroots campaigns across Central Florida—challenging developers, mobilizing allies, and ensuring that Indigenous voices are central to decisions about land use and cultural heritage.



CONTACT AIM CENTRAL FLORIDA



Email: aimcfchapter@gmail.com

Facebook: www.facebook.com/AIMCentralFlorida

Linkedin: https://www.linkedin.com/company/american-indian-movement-central-florida/?viewAsMember=true



ABOUT NAGPRA



Purpose



To protect Native American burial sites on federal and tribal lands.



To ensure that Native communities can reclaim ancestral remains and sacred items from museums and federal institutions.



To prevent construction and development projects from disturbing Native graves without proper consultation and procedures.



Who Must Comply



Federal agencies



Public museums that receive federal funding



Developers or contractors working on federal or tribal lands



Main Requirements



Inventory and Repatriation



Museums must inventory and identify Native remains and objects in their collections.



Institutions must notify and work with tribes affiliated with those items for their return.



Discovery on Federal or Tribal Lands



If Native human remains or cultural items are discovered on federal or tribal land, the agency or contractor must:



Immediately stop all activity.



Notify the appropriate tribes.



Follow a respectful process for possible repatriation or reburial.



Consultation with Tribes



Before any project that might impact cultural sites, agencies are required to consult with affiliated Native nations.



Penalties



Institutions that fail to comply can face civil penalties, lawsuits, and loss of federal funding.



Unauthorized excavation or possession of remains or sacred objects can result in criminal prosecution under related laws like the Archaeological Resources Protection Act (ARPA).



Limitations and Challenges



NAGPRA only applies on federal or tribal lands, not private property—this is a major loophole.



Enforcement is often slow, inconsistent, or ignored.



Developers sometimes evade the law through poor oversight or weak local enforcement.



Why It Matters



For Native communities, NAGPRA is more than a legal tool — it’s about respecting ancestors, preserving identity,