Program Information
Taylor Report
5
Jacob Leibovitch
 Unusual Sources  Contact Contributor
June 16, 2025, midnight
Jacob Leibovitch, a Steelworker representative and coordinator with Labour4Palestine GTA [L4P], describes the upcoming call for a mass demonstration to end the war between Israel and Iran and stop the genocide in Gaza.

The L4P is working with the Palestinian Youth Movement, to hold both a teach-in and a demonstration on the upcoming Sunday, June 22nd.

The teach-in will precede the demonstration. You can sign-up for the free teach-in at https://bit.ly/4l8dfLW

and it is described on the Instagram page of L4P-GTA:

https://www.instagram.com/p/DJ-g61aNfjq/

INFORMATION ABOUT THE PROTEST CAN BE FOUND HERE:


https://www.instagram.com/p/DK984wGgicC/

Please subscribe to PYM-Toronto and Labour4Palestine-GTA on Instagram for more information about the teach-in and demonstration.
Teach-in Sign-up form:

https://docs.google.com/forms/d/e/1FAIpQLSekZtw2b5DuYMybedIft34SziKMDKiGGvcgZYph6Xa_QAo3Jw/viewform?pli=1

Interview with Jacob Leibovitch Download Program Podcast
Click on the Red Circle with the White Arrow in order to Listen to the Interview
00:07:21 1 June 16, 2025
Toronto, Ontario
  View Script
    
 00:07:21  160Kbps mp3
(MB) None		 18 Download File...
 