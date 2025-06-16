Summary: Jacob Leibovitch, a Steelworker representative and coordinator with Labour4Palestine GTA [L4P], describes the upcoming call for a mass demonstration to end the war between Israel and Iran and stop the genocide in Gaza.



The L4P is working with the Palestinian Youth Movement, to hold both a teach-in and a demonstration on the upcoming Sunday, June 22nd.



The teach-in will precede the demonstration. You can sign-up for the free teach-in at https://bit.ly/4l8dfLW



and it is described on the Instagram page of L4P-GTA:



https://www.instagram.com/p/DJ-g61aNfjq/



INFORMATION ABOUT THE PROTEST CAN BE FOUND HERE:





https://www.instagram.com/p/DK984wGgicC/



Please subscribe to PYM-Toronto and Labour4Palestine-GTA on Instagram for more information about the teach-in and demonstration.