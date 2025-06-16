We'll start with a set paying tribute to the incomparable Sly Stone, then spend the rest of the show celebrating Pride Month with dance classics from Sylvester, blues from Ma Rainey and Bessie Smith, and anthems from The Village People, Jacke Shane, and Frenchie Davis.
UpFront Soul #2025.24 Playlist
Joan Armatrading Back to the Night Back to the Night A&M 1975 Sly & the Family Stone I Want to Take You Higher Stand Sly & the Family Stone Everyday People "Woodstock Sunday August 17, 1969 (Live)" Sly & the Family Stone If You Want Me To Stay Fresh Billy Porter "For What It's Worth (Tracy Young ""Groove for Good"" Radio Mix)" Sylvester You Make Me Feel Mighty Real Young Soul Rebels Shea Diamond Smile Joan Armatrading Rosie Track Record Liniker e os Caramelows Lava Goela Abaixo Jackie Shane Any Other Way Any Other Way Billie Holiday They Can't Take That Away from Me Billie Holiday Love Songs Josephine Baker J'ai Deux Amours Vintage French Song No. 147 - EP: Piel Canela Bayard Rustin Bayard Rustin at the 1963 March on Washington Bayard Rustin You Don't Have to Ride Jim Crow Billy Strayhorn Lush Life Piano Passion Gladys Bentley Wild Geese Blues Groundhog Blues Frenchie Davis Hot Stuff Dance Hits Village People I Am What I Am Macho Man Harvey Milk Hope Speech AB Soto Hope Visibility Pt 1 Isis Bobby and Maria Ain't No Backin' Up Now Billy Preston I Am Coming Through Don't Let Me Catch You Crying Rahsaan Patterson I Always Find Myself After Hours Nona Hendryx Winning Nona Hendryx Carl Bean I Was Born This Way Keep On Dancin': A Tribute to the Godfather of Disco Mel Cheren (Part 2) Syd Out Loud ft. kehlani Broken Hearts Club Labi Siffre Watch Me The Best of Labi Siffre Bessie Smith 'Tain't Nobody's Bizness If I Do The Essential Bessie Smith Ma Rainey Prove It On Me Blues The Very Best of Ma Rainey Lucille Bogan B.D. Woman's Blues Shave 'Em Dry: The Best of Lucille Bogan Sylvester Over And Over Disco Sam Cooke Havin' a Party Live at the Harlem Square Club 1963 RCA 1985