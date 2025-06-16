The older archives (>10 years old) have been substantially recovered -- more than 23,800 files' worth -- and are now reachable through the search engine and via file download. Email here if you have any questions.
UpFront Soul
Funk, Soul & Jazz: 120 Minutes of Soulful Sounds to Which You May Get Down
Weekly Program
Sanguine Fromage - for questions or comments about UpFront Soul, email Sanguine at upfrontsoul@gmail.com
 Sanguine Fromage, WERU-FM  Contact Contributor
June 16, 2025, midnight
We'll start with a set paying tribute to the incomparable Sly Stone, then spend the rest of the show celebrating Pride Month with dance classics from Sylvester, blues from Ma Rainey and Bessie Smith, and anthems from The Village People, Jacke Shane, and Frenchie Davis.
UpFront Soul #2025.24 Playlist

Joan Armatrading Back to the Night Back to the Night A&M 1975
Sly & the Family Stone I Want to Take You Higher Stand
Sly & the Family Stone Everyday People "Woodstock Sunday August 17, 1969 (Live)"
Sly & the Family Stone If You Want Me To Stay Fresh
Billy Porter "For What It's Worth (Tracy Young ""Groove for Good"" Radio Mix)"
Sylvester You Make Me Feel Mighty Real Young Soul Rebels
Shea Diamond Smile
Joan Armatrading Rosie Track Record
Liniker e os Caramelows Lava Goela Abaixo
Jackie Shane Any Other Way Any Other Way
Billie Holiday They Can't Take That Away from Me Billie Holiday Love Songs
Josephine Baker J'ai Deux Amours Vintage French Song No. 147 - EP: Piel Canela
Bayard Rustin Bayard Rustin at the 1963 March on Washington
Bayard Rustin You Don't Have to Ride Jim Crow
Billy Strayhorn Lush Life Piano Passion
Gladys Bentley Wild Geese Blues Groundhog Blues
Frenchie Davis Hot Stuff Dance Hits
Village People I Am What I Am Macho Man
Harvey Milk Hope Speech
AB Soto Hope Visibility Pt 1
Isis Bobby and Maria Ain't No Backin' Up Now
Billy Preston I Am Coming Through Don't Let Me Catch You Crying
Rahsaan Patterson I Always Find Myself After Hours
Nona Hendryx Winning Nona Hendryx
Carl Bean I Was Born This Way Keep On Dancin': A Tribute to the Godfather of Disco Mel Cheren (Part 2)
Syd Out Loud ft. kehlani Broken Hearts Club
Labi Siffre Watch Me The Best of Labi Siffre
Bessie Smith 'Tain't Nobody's Bizness If I Do The Essential Bessie Smith
Ma Rainey Prove It On Me Blues The Very Best of Ma Rainey
Lucille Bogan B.D. Woman's Blues Shave 'Em Dry: The Best of Lucille Bogan
Sylvester Over And Over Disco
Sam Cooke Havin' a Party Live at the Harlem Square Club 1963 RCA 1985

