Notes: UpFront Soul #2025.24 Playlist



Joan Armatrading Back to the Night Back to the Night A&M 1975

Sly & the Family Stone I Want to Take You Higher Stand

Sly & the Family Stone Everyday People "Woodstock Sunday August 17, 1969 (Live)"

Sly & the Family Stone If You Want Me To Stay Fresh

Billy Porter "For What It's Worth (Tracy Young ""Groove for Good"" Radio Mix)"

Sylvester You Make Me Feel Mighty Real Young Soul Rebels

Shea Diamond Smile

Joan Armatrading Rosie Track Record

Liniker e os Caramelows Lava Goela Abaixo

Jackie Shane Any Other Way Any Other Way

Billie Holiday They Can't Take That Away from Me Billie Holiday Love Songs

Josephine Baker J'ai Deux Amours Vintage French Song No. 147 - EP: Piel Canela

Bayard Rustin Bayard Rustin at the 1963 March on Washington

Bayard Rustin You Don't Have to Ride Jim Crow

Billy Strayhorn Lush Life Piano Passion

Gladys Bentley Wild Geese Blues Groundhog Blues

Frenchie Davis Hot Stuff Dance Hits

Village People I Am What I Am Macho Man

Harvey Milk Hope Speech

AB Soto Hope Visibility Pt 1

Isis Bobby and Maria Ain't No Backin' Up Now

Billy Preston I Am Coming Through Don't Let Me Catch You Crying

Rahsaan Patterson I Always Find Myself After Hours

Nona Hendryx Winning Nona Hendryx

Carl Bean I Was Born This Way Keep On Dancin': A Tribute to the Godfather of Disco Mel Cheren (Part 2)

Syd Out Loud ft. kehlani Broken Hearts Club

Labi Siffre Watch Me The Best of Labi Siffre

Bessie Smith 'Tain't Nobody's Bizness If I Do The Essential Bessie Smith

Ma Rainey Prove It On Me Blues The Very Best of Ma Rainey

Lucille Bogan B.D. Woman's Blues Shave 'Em Dry: The Best of Lucille Bogan

Sylvester Over And Over Disco

Sam Cooke Havin' a Party Live at the Harlem Square Club 1963 RCA 1985