USAID cuts cripple global queer rights & more LGBTQ news!

Subtitle: The International LGBTQ radio magazine wk of 06-16-25

Program Type: 2

Featured Speakers/Commentators: Gina Ortiz Jones; Ari Shaw.

Contributor: Lucia Chappelle Contact Contributor

Date Published: June 16, 2025, midnight

Summary: USAID cuts devastate the global queer community; a Czech trans woman beats forced sterilization in the EuroCourt, young bi women fuel Australia’s queer population explosion, U.S. Southern Baptists call for marriage equality repeal, World Pride brings joy and defiance to the U.S. capital, Tel Aviv Pride becomes a casualty of the Israel-Iran conflict, dozens of Congress members press the State Department for info on a detained gay Venezuelan make-up artist, and a lesbian U.S. Air Force veteran is elected mayor of San Antonio, Texas.

Those stories and more this week when you find “This Way Out.”

Credits: Hosted this week by Lucia Chappelle and produced with Greg Gordon. NewsWrap reporters: Michael Taylor Gray and Sarah Montague, produced by Brian DeShazor. Correspondent: David Hunt. Theme music: Kim Wilson. Additional music: Stephen Stills; Diana Ross with Ashford & Simpson; CTRL S.

Now in our 38th year satisfying your weekly minimum requirement of LGBTQ news and culture!

