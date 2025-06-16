|
Stevie Wonder, “All Day Sucker”
from Songs in the Key of Life 8-TRACK
UNI/MOTOWN - 1976
Seal, “Killer”
from Seal [1991]
Warner Records - 1991
OjoSound, “Some Kinda (feat. Shaun Escoffery & Michelle Escoffery)”
from Some Kinda (feat. Michelle Escoffery & Shaun Escoffery) - Single
528 Music Global - 2025
Ichiko Aoba, “惑星の泪”
from Luminescent Creatures
Psychic Hotline - 2025
Wunmi, “Talk Talk Talk”
from Talk Talk Talk - Single
612452 Records DK - 2016
Obongjayar, “Talk Olympics (feat. Little Simz)”
from Paradise Now
September Recordings - 2025
Obongjayar, “Holy Mountain”
from Paradise Now
September Recordings - 2025
India Shawn, “Kill Switch”
from Kill Switch - Single
India Shawn LLC- 2025
Sly & The Family Stone, “Africa Talks to You ("The Asphalt Jungle")”
from There's a Riot Goin' On REEL TO REEL
Epic - 1971
Sly & The Family Stone, “I Want to Take You Higher”
from Stand! 8-TRACK
Epic/Legacy - 1969
The Beach Boys, “In My Room”
from Endless Summer 8-TRACK
Capitol Records - 1974
The Beach Boys, “Little Deuce Coupe”
from Surfer Girl 8-TRACK
Capitol Records - 2012
The Beach Boys, “Don't Worry Baby”
from Endless Summer 8-TRACK
Capitol Records - 1974
Björk, “Bertolucci (Bachelorette Demo)”
from Bertolucci (Bachelorette Demo)
unofficial
Sade, “Pearls Live in 1993”
from Live at Jones Beach Sep 3 1993 - 2nd gen Bootleg found in a thrift store in Manhattan
unofficial
Sade, “Bulletproof Soul”
from Live At Jones Beach Sep 3 1993 - bootleg tape found in a NY thrift store
unofficial
Fishbone, “One Day”
from Truth and Soul
Columbia - 1988
Fishbone, “Subliminal Fascism”
from Truth and Soul
Columbia - 1988
Grace Jones, “Walking In the Rain”
from Nightclubbing (Remastered)
Universal Music - 1981
Mikey Dread, “Everchanging World”
from Pave the Way
Dread at the Controls - 1983
Subhumans, “Waste of Breath”
from From the Cradle to the Grave
Bluurg Records - 1984
Subhumans, “Where's the Freedom?”
from From the Cradle to the Grave
Bluurg Records - 1984
Unesco Presents Music Of iran, “The Segah Mode”
from Music Of Iran
Unesco Collection
Boogie Down Productions, “World Peace”
from Ghetto Music: The Blueprint of Hip-Hop (Expanded Edition)
Jive/Legacy - 2013
The Mighty Rootsmen, Toots & The Maytals, Gregory Isaacs & Mykal Rose, “I Won't Back Down”
from The Mighty Rootsmen
Bulletproof
Judah Eskender Tafarai, “Great Escape”
from Great Escape
Daptone