Notes:



Stevie Wonder, “All Day Sucker”

from Songs in the Key of Life 8-TRACK

UNI/MOTOWN - 1976



Seal, “Killer”

from Seal [1991]

Warner Records - 1991



OjoSound, “Some Kinda (feat. Shaun Escoffery & Michelle Escoffery)”

from Some Kinda (feat. Michelle Escoffery & Shaun Escoffery) - Single

528 Music Global - 2025



Ichiko Aoba, “惑星の泪”

from Luminescent Creatures

Psychic Hotline - 2025



Wunmi, “Talk Talk Talk”

from Talk Talk Talk - Single

612452 Records DK - 2016



Obongjayar, “Talk Olympics (feat. Little Simz)”

from Paradise Now

September Recordings - 2025



Obongjayar, “Holy Mountain”

from Paradise Now

September Recordings - 2025



India Shawn, “Kill Switch”

from Kill Switch - Single

India Shawn LLC- 2025



Sly & The Family Stone, “Africa Talks to You ("The Asphalt Jungle")”

from There's a Riot Goin' On REEL TO REEL

Epic - 1971



Sly & The Family Stone, “I Want to Take You Higher”

from Stand! 8-TRACK

Epic/Legacy - 1969



The Beach Boys, “In My Room”

from Endless Summer 8-TRACK

Capitol Records - 1974



The Beach Boys, “Little Deuce Coupe”

from Surfer Girl 8-TRACK

Capitol Records - 2012



The Beach Boys, “Don't Worry Baby”

from Endless Summer 8-TRACK

Capitol Records - 1974



Björk, “Bertolucci (Bachelorette Demo)”

from Bertolucci (Bachelorette Demo)

unofficial



Sade, “Pearls Live in 1993”

from Live at Jones Beach Sep 3 1993 - 2nd gen Bootleg found in a thrift store in Manhattan

unofficial



Sade, “Bulletproof Soul”

from Live At Jones Beach Sep 3 1993 - bootleg tape found in a NY thrift store

unofficial



Fishbone, “One Day”

from Truth and Soul

Columbia - 1988



Fishbone, “Subliminal Fascism”

from Truth and Soul

Columbia - 1988



Grace Jones, “Walking In the Rain”

from Nightclubbing (Remastered)

Universal Music - 1981



Mikey Dread, “Everchanging World”

from Pave the Way

Dread at the Controls - 1983



Subhumans, “Waste of Breath”

from From the Cradle to the Grave

Bluurg Records - 1984



Subhumans, “Where's the Freedom?”

from From the Cradle to the Grave

Bluurg Records - 1984



Unesco Presents Music Of iran, “The Segah Mode”

from Music Of Iran

Unesco Collection



Boogie Down Productions, “World Peace”

from Ghetto Music: The Blueprint of Hip-Hop (Expanded Edition)

Jive/Legacy - 2013



The Mighty Rootsmen, Toots & The Maytals, Gregory Isaacs & Mykal Rose, “I Won't Back Down”

from The Mighty Rootsmen

Bulletproof



Judah Eskender Tafarai, “Great Escape”

from Great Escape

Daptone

