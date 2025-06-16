The older archives (>10 years old) have been substantially recovered -- more than 23,800 files' worth -- and are now reachable through the search engine and via file download. Email here if you have any questions.
Program Information
if music could talk
Music
 dj carlito  Contact Contributor
June 16, 2025, midnight


Stevie Wonder, “All Day Sucker”
from Songs in the Key of Life 8-TRACK
UNI/MOTOWN - 1976

Seal, “Killer”
from Seal [1991]
Warner Records - 1991

OjoSound, “Some Kinda (feat. Shaun Escoffery & Michelle Escoffery)”
from Some Kinda (feat. Michelle Escoffery & Shaun Escoffery) - Single
528 Music Global - 2025

Ichiko Aoba, “惑星の泪”
from Luminescent Creatures
Psychic Hotline - 2025

Wunmi, “Talk Talk Talk”
from Talk Talk Talk - Single
612452 Records DK - 2016

Obongjayar, “Talk Olympics (feat. Little Simz)”
from Paradise Now
September Recordings - 2025

Obongjayar, “Holy Mountain”
from Paradise Now
September Recordings - 2025

India Shawn, “Kill Switch”
from Kill Switch - Single
India Shawn LLC- 2025

Sly & The Family Stone, “Africa Talks to You ("The Asphalt Jungle")”
from There's a Riot Goin' On REEL TO REEL
Epic - 1971

Sly & The Family Stone, “I Want to Take You Higher”
from Stand! 8-TRACK
Epic/Legacy - 1969

The Beach Boys, “In My Room”
from Endless Summer 8-TRACK
Capitol Records - 1974

The Beach Boys, “Little Deuce Coupe”
from Surfer Girl 8-TRACK
Capitol Records - 2012

The Beach Boys, “Don't Worry Baby”
from Endless Summer 8-TRACK
Capitol Records - 1974

Björk, “Bertolucci (Bachelorette Demo)”
from Bertolucci (Bachelorette Demo)
unofficial

Sade, “Pearls Live in 1993”
from Live at Jones Beach Sep 3 1993 - 2nd gen Bootleg found in a thrift store in Manhattan
unofficial

Sade, “Bulletproof Soul”
from Live At Jones Beach Sep 3 1993 - bootleg tape found in a NY thrift store
unofficial

Fishbone, “One Day”
from Truth and Soul
Columbia - 1988

Fishbone, “Subliminal Fascism”
from Truth and Soul
Columbia - 1988

Grace Jones, “Walking In the Rain”
from Nightclubbing (Remastered)
Universal Music - 1981

Mikey Dread, “Everchanging World”
from Pave the Way
Dread at the Controls - 1983

Subhumans, “Waste of Breath”
from From the Cradle to the Grave
Bluurg Records - 1984

Subhumans, “Where's the Freedom?”
from From the Cradle to the Grave
Bluurg Records - 1984

Unesco Presents Music Of iran, “The Segah Mode”
from Music Of Iran
Unesco Collection

Boogie Down Productions, “World Peace”
from Ghetto Music: The Blueprint of Hip-Hop (Expanded Edition)
Jive/Legacy - 2013

The Mighty Rootsmen, Toots & The Maytals, Gregory Isaacs & Mykal Rose, “I Won't Back Down”
from The Mighty Rootsmen
Bulletproof

Judah Eskender Tafarai, “Great Escape”
from Great Escape
Daptone

02:00:02 1 June 15, 2025
  View Script
    
