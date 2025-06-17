Four women present stories and songs about these ancient female deities and how they are worshiped today. Part 1 is about village goddesses and how they meet a wide range of people's needs.Part 2, Major Hindu Goddesses, is about Hinduism's consolidation of goddesses to build national unity; yet the same goddess may have many different names and functions, including - very popular - exemplifying the supportive wife.
Indu Ramesh, producer and host of this series; Frieda Werden, WINGS series producer
