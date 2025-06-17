The older archives (>10 years old) have been substantially recovered -- more than 23,800 files' worth -- and are now reachable through the search engine and via file download. Email here if you have any questions.
Your support is essential if the service is to continue, there are bandwidth bills to pay every month and failing disk drives to replace. Volunteers do the work, but disk drives and bandwidth are not free. We encourage you to contribute financially, even a dollar helps. Click here to donate.
Welcome to the new Radio4all website! If you cannot log in, you may need to reset your password. Email here if you need additional support.
 
Program Information
WINGS: Women's International News Gathering Service
#11-25 Village Goddesses; #12-25 Hindu National Goddesses
Weekly Program
Indu Ramesh (Bangalore, India), producer and host; Vatsala Iyengar, writer; Gayatri Balu, Indian music & theatre enthusiast; Aparna Devagiri, Indian philosophy researcher.
 WINGS: Women's International News Gathering Service  Contact Contributor
June 17, 2025, midnight
Four women present stories and songs about these ancient female deities and how they are worshiped today. Part 1 is about village goddesses and how they meet a wide range of people's needs.Part 2, Major Hindu Goddesses, is about Hinduism's consolidation of goddesses to build national unity; yet the same goddess may have many different names and functions, including - very popular - exemplifying the supportive wife.
Indu Ramesh, producer and host of this series; Frieda Werden, WINGS series producer
WINGS: Women's International News Gathering Service has been covering the global women's movement and related issues for community radio since 1986. Contact: wings@wings.org

Download Program Podcast
00:57:35 1 Oct. 1, 2014
Bangalore, India; BC, Canada
  View Script
    
 00:28:48  128Kbps mp3
(MB) None		 1 Download File...
Download Program Podcast
00:57:35 1 Oct. 1, 2014
Bangalore, India; BC, Canada
  View Script
    
 00:28:47  128Kbps mp3
(MB) None		 None Download File...
 