Summary: Israel's 'pre-emptive' strike ought to sober everyone. Israel is armed with nuclear weapons.



As Jeffrey Sachs pointed out, the reason this is all unfolding, and the names of the countries involved, is because of the British Empire. As the Anglo-French alliance prevailed in World War I, defeating the Ottomans, the British and French divided the spoils amongst themselves. They put in the kings they wanted, to be given authority under their empires.



There is an odd idea that these local entities have been running things in West Asia. In fact, the whole Levant belongs to Western imperialism, and they are not letting it go. It has no connection to who happens to be a head-of-state in the region.



There was an idea that, with Iran, there would be a "deal." We debase ourselves as Canadians when we accept this language. Interactions between states are supposed to involved international law and the UN Charter. But in the world of Mar-a-lago, it's just a "deal." And a "deal" is just as good as a nod or handshake from Trump.



Trump has said himself that he knew Israel was going to attack. And if you follow what he says, the so-called "talks" and so-called "deal," if you look at the language, said that Iran would have to completely abandon its nuclear program. Trump literally said regarding the nuclear infrastructure that "we can blow it up." Now, we are told that Israel is unable to completely remove that infrastructure without U.S-supplied bunker-busters. These are the same bombs used to kill the Lebanese resistance leader, and are likely to be provided.



There will be no change in policy. It is as with NATO, which wants to expand military operations into Asia, a machine with no off-switch. It is an aggressive operation, and has been since the time of Sitting Bull.



Minister Anand perfectly stated things from the vassal point-of-view: we want the two parties to not expand the fighting and negotiate results. But it included the paragraph, that we are concerned about the nuclear program of the Islamic Republic. Full stop: they’re 'concerned' about the nuclear program of the Islamic Republic, but they are not concerned about Israel's nuclear program. Israel has hundreds of nuclear weapons, and the finest delivery mechanisms that America could pass on to them. The bargain of Anglo-French tutelage was that Israel would always have more advanced weaponry than the neighbouring states.



We cannot even discuss (not even the NDP) Israel's nuclear weapons, and practicing assassinations throughout the region and the neighbourhood. Some years ago, Iraq had wanted a nuclear program, under international inspection. Israel disagreed, and blew up the Iraqi installation. Iraq's right under the NPT was taken away, because Washington and Tel Aviv decided to. And Iran's is the most inspected program in the region.



There has been no inspection of Israel's nuclear capacity. They are not a member of the non-proliferation treaty. And, in Canada, no leader of any party chooses to talk about it. That which they choose not to talk about is probably the most important thing. Iran's program was initially started by the West's own vassal, the Shah. Iran inherited this sharing. In order to have peaceful relations with the Western powers, Iran consented to be inspected. So what do we have now?



What we have now is that Iran is being attacked, and their scientists - civilians, have been murdered. And all the neighbouring states have been bombed and attacked by Israel: Iraq, Libya, Syria, Tunisia will tell you about bombs and assassinations. And the G7, talking about being independent from Trump, will do everything he says. As Trump tariffs Canadian steel and aluminum, to break our back, Carney says Canada needs to worry about China.