Program Information
Sea Change Radio
Weekly Program
Shon Hiatt
 Sea Change Radio  Contact Contributor
June 17, 2025, midnight
Lithium - it's the third element on the periodic table, but most of us don't know too much about it besides that it's in electric car batteries. This week on Sea Change Radio, we welcome University of Southern California Business Professor Shon Hiatt to learn more about the lithium industry - how this mineral is mined, its importance to the energy and transportation sectors, and why lithium’s market price has collapsed over the past few years. We use the enormous lithium deposits in Southern California’s Salton Sea as a jumping off point for a larger conversation about all things lithium, including the environmental impacts of its extraction.
Track: Afro Life
Artist: Sidewinder
Album: Flight EP
Label: N/A
Year: 2020

Track: Lithium
Artist: Nirvana
Album: Nevermind
Label: Subpop
Year: 1991

Track: Lithium Sunset
Artist: Sting
Album: Mercury Falling
Label: A&M
Year: 1996

00:29:00 1 June 17, 2025
San Francisco
  View Script
    
 00:29:00  128Kbps mp3
3 Download File...
 