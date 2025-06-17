Summary: Lithium - it's the third element on the periodic table, but most of us don't know too much about it besides that it's in electric car batteries. This week on Sea Change Radio, we welcome University of Southern California Business Professor Shon Hiatt to learn more about the lithium industry - how this mineral is mined, its importance to the energy and transportation sectors, and why lithium’s market price has collapsed over the past few years. We use the enormous lithium deposits in Southern California’s Salton Sea as a jumping off point for a larger conversation about all things lithium, including the environmental impacts of its extraction.