The older archives (>10 years old) have been substantially recovered -- more than 23,800 files' worth -- and are now reachable through the search engine and via file download. Email here if you have any questions.
Your support is essential if the service is to continue, there are bandwidth bills to pay every month and failing disk drives to replace. Volunteers do the work, but disk drives and bandwidth are not free. We encourage you to contribute financially, even a dollar helps. Click here to donate.
Welcome to the new Radio4all website! If you cannot log in, you may need to reset your password. Email here if you need additional support.
 
Program Information
TUC Radio
Under the GDP accounting system war is the biggest growth industry of all
2
Marilyn Waring
 Maria Gilardin  Contact Contributor
June 18, 2025, midnight
Marilyn Waring’s work and inspiring life are described in a documentary film by Terre Nash. I’m bringing back the soundtrack of this film to support a debate on the unquestioned need for economic growth at all cost and on what course to take to end the wars.
At age 22 (in 1974) Marilyn Waring became the youngest member of the New Zealand Parliament. She chaired the prestigious Public Expenditures Committee and became familiar with the Gross Domestic Product system and decided to disclose its pathologies in a film, her teachings at AUT University in Auckland and really her life as a feminist economist. The film, “Who’s Counting” traces her quest to explore how the fate of women and of the earth are irrevocably tied up with the deadly pursuit of economic growth.
Marilyn Waring was shocked and dismayed when she learned that all countries that are members of the UN are forced to keep their books and design their budgets under the system of National Income Accounting. This GDP system counts only cash transactions in the market and recognizes no value other than money. This means there is no value to peace and to the preservation of the environment.

TUC_250617_marilyn_waring_our_economic_system_assigns_no_value_to_peace_archive_one.mp3 Download Program Podcast
00:29:30 1 June 18, 2025
  View Script
    
 00:00:30  192Kbps mp3
(MB) None		 1 Download File...
TUC_250617_marilyn_waring_our_economic_system_assigns_no_value_to_peace_archive_one.mp3 Download Program Podcast
00:29:30 1 June 18, 2025
  View Script
    
 00:29:00  192Kbps mp3
(MB) None		 1 Download File...
 