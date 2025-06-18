The older archives (>10 years old) have been substantially recovered -- more than 23,800 files' worth -- and are now reachable through the search engine and via file download. Email here if you have any questions.
Program Information
The Michael Slate Show
Fascism IS Here & Happening NOW—No ICE Raids, No Military Parade—IN THE STREETS J14! #TrumpMustGoNow
Weekly Program
Annie Day (RNL Show); Bob Avakian (Revolutionary Communist Party, The RevComs); Voices from Los Angeles
 Michael Slate  Contact Contributor
June 18, 2025, midnight
ICE Raid Terror,Troops in LA, Democrats Arrested, Protesters Brutalized. Sunsara Taylor on June 14. Bob Avakian REVOLUTION #115: "The Trump Fascist Regime Must Go—NOW—before it is too late!" Voices of people standing up against the Trump fascist regime. Two slogans: “In the Name of Humanity We Refuse to Accept a Fascist America” & “This Whole System Is Rotten and Illegitimate—We Need and We Demand: A Whole New Way to Live, A Fundamentally Different System.”? (The Bob Avakian Interviews, 2025)
Michael Slate, Host and Producer
Sunsara Taylor, Guest Host
Henry Carson, Assistant Producer  
Broadcast ready with a break and can accommodate local id if needed. If you use the show or simply check it out, write to us at MSlate1950@gmail.com with your comments, criticisms, suggestions and questions.

TMSS250618 Download Program Podcast
00:58:00 1 June 18, 2025
  View Script
    
 00:58:00  128Kbps mp3
(MB) None		 1 Download File...
 