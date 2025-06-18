Summary: Today’s guest is Wendy Amara—an activist, board member of Roots and Wings (a content creator group that uplifts the stories of immigrants) and the host of the Yes, Mujer--Build It! podcast. She can be found online @wendyamara.



In the first half of the show, we get some insight into the Ice Raid protests in Los Angeles, the culture of protesting in Los Angeles, and what outcomes the protesters want to see.



In the second half of the show, we address the right-wing pushback on immigration protests and try to uncover why immigration is such a challenging issue for the country to reconcile with.

