Today’s guest is Wendy Amara—an activist, board member of Roots and Wings (a content creator group that uplifts the stories of immigrants) and the host of the Yes, Mujer--Build It! podcast. She can be found online @wendyamara.
In the first half of the show, we get some insight into the Ice Raid protests in Los Angeles, the culture of protesting in Los Angeles, and what outcomes the protesters want to see.
In the second half of the show, we address the right-wing pushback on immigration protests and try to uncover why immigration is such a challenging issue for the country to reconcile with.
Ramses Ja and Q Ward
Civic Cipher is a weekly radio show created to foster allyship for social justice. Hosted by Ramses Ja and Q. Ward, this show is dedicated to empowering Black and Brown voices, allowing them to engage directly with diverse populations across the country. Self-determination is critical to securing a future free of oppressive systems, and Civic Cipher exists to facilitate discussions toward this end. Furthermore, Civic Cipher seeks to inform non-POC allies who may not be privy to these types of discussions and optics. Finally, Civic Cipher seeks to provide long-form conversations in spaces where there is often a lack of significant resources, potent dialogue, or the necessary engagement for facilitating a healthy and productive civil discourse.