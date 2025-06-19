The older archives (>10 years old) have been substantially recovered -- more than 23,800 files' worth -- and are now reachable through the search engine and via file download. Email here if you have any questions.
Program Information
worldbeatcanada radio
exciting global music alternative to jukebox radio
Action/Event
Cal Koat - host
 Cal Koat  Contact Contributor
June 19, 2025, midnight
Into the heart of today's Africa, Afrodream take us there on an Afrotrip. We also meet The Cavemen from Nigeria, and Nigerian Canadian emerging artist J Scope, surfacing from Blackwater with Coco Jafro. PIL bassman Jah Wobble dives into dub, Klark B3nt remixes Sonova's latest and World Beat Canada pays tribute to Brian Wilson's Good Vibrations.
Calcopyrite Communications
Afrodream - Afrotrip
The Cavemen - Dancing Shoes
J Scope - Welcome CANCON
Coco Jafro ft. Ndidi Cascade - Black Water CANCON
Jah Wobble - Tyson Dub Mix
Heavyweights Brass Band - Carnicero CANCON
Brian Wilson - Good Vibrations (fr. Smile)
Ammar 808 - Rakeb Aalhamra (ft. Brahim Riahi)
Balthvs - Flesh & Soul
Tiraya - Pa Que Los Veas Tu
John Brown's Body - 40,000 Years
Arsenio Diaz - El Guije Y La Nereida
Mamah Soares - Banho De Abo
Sonova - Bond Trader (Klark B3nt Remix) CANCON

59:46

World Beat Canada Radio June 21 2025 Download Program Podcast
00:59:46 1 June 19, 2025
Vancouver, BC, Canada
  View Script
    
 00:59:46  128Kbps mp3
(MB) Stereo		 None Download File...
 