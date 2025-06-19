Summary: Into the heart of today's Africa, Afrodream take us there on an Afrotrip. We also meet The Cavemen from Nigeria, and Nigerian Canadian emerging artist J Scope, surfacing from Blackwater with Coco Jafro. PIL bassman Jah Wobble dives into dub, Klark B3nt remixes Sonova's latest and World Beat Canada pays tribute to Brian Wilson's Good Vibrations.