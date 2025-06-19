Into the heart of today's Africa, Afrodream take us there on an Afrotrip. We also meet The Cavemen from Nigeria, and Nigerian Canadian emerging artist J Scope, surfacing from Blackwater with Coco Jafro. PIL bassman Jah Wobble dives into dub, Klark B3nt remixes Sonova's latest and World Beat Canada pays tribute to Brian Wilson's Good Vibrations.
Calcopyrite Communications
Afrodream - Afrotrip The Cavemen - Dancing Shoes J Scope - Welcome CANCON Coco Jafro ft. Ndidi Cascade - Black Water CANCON Jah Wobble - Tyson Dub Mix Heavyweights Brass Band - Carnicero CANCON Brian Wilson - Good Vibrations (fr. Smile) Ammar 808 - Rakeb Aalhamra (ft. Brahim Riahi) Balthvs - Flesh & Soul Tiraya - Pa Que Los Veas Tu John Brown's Body - 40,000 Years Arsenio Diaz - El Guije Y La Nereida Mamah Soares - Banho De Abo Sonova - Bond Trader (Klark B3nt Remix) CANCON