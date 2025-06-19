The older archives (>10 years old) have been substantially recovered -- more than 23,800 files' worth -- and are now reachable through the search engine and via file download. Email here if you have any questions.
Program Information
Celt In A Twist Contemporary Celtic Radio Hour
Canada's Contemporary Celtic Radio Hour
Action/Event
Patricia Fraser - host
 Cal Koat  Contact Contributor
June 19, 2025, midnight
The pipes are calling from hill and vale. It's Good Drying from Roddy MacDonald, the Beautiful Wreck Of The World brought to you by Willie Nile. Canadian Celtivity from Spirit Of Canada, The Once, Pat Chessell and The Paperboys show off the Sheep's Ass. Best in show from Celt In A Twist!
Calcopyrite Communications
The Biblecode Sundays - McBratney From The Kitchen
Firkin - Haiku
The Paperboys - Sheep's Ass CANCON
Pat Chessell - Best Man Wins CANCON
Willos - Vallely's Treat
Yoko Pwno - Long Bath
Talisk - Dystopia Pt.2
Willie Nile - Beautiful Wreck Of the World
Spirit Of Canada - Home For A Rest CANCON
Spoket i Koket - Jig till John
Roddy MacDonald - Good Drying
Once - The Deserter CANCON
Mary Frances - First Light CANCON
Peatbog Faeries - Wacko King Hako

59:51

Celt In A Twist June 22 2025 Download Program Podcast
00:59:51 1 June 19, 2025
Vancouver, BC, Canada
  View Script
    
 00:59:51  128Kbps mp3
(MB) Stereo		 None Download File...
 