The pipes are calling from hill and vale. It's Good Drying from Roddy MacDonald, the Beautiful Wreck Of The World brought to you by Willie Nile. Canadian Celtivity from Spirit Of Canada, The Once, Pat Chessell and The Paperboys show off the Sheep's Ass. Best in show from Celt In A Twist!
Calcopyrite Communications
The Biblecode Sundays - McBratney From The Kitchen Firkin - Haiku The Paperboys - Sheep's Ass CANCON Pat Chessell - Best Man Wins CANCON Willos - Vallely's Treat Yoko Pwno - Long Bath Talisk - Dystopia Pt.2 Willie Nile - Beautiful Wreck Of the World Spirit Of Canada - Home For A Rest CANCON Spoket i Koket - Jig till John Roddy MacDonald - Good Drying Once - The Deserter CANCON Mary Frances - First Light CANCON Peatbog Faeries - Wacko King Hako