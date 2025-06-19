The older archives (>10 years old) have been substantially recovered -- more than 23,800 files' worth -- and are now reachable through the search engine and via file download. Email here if you have any questions.
Your support is essential if the service is to continue, there are bandwidth bills to pay every month and failing disk drives to replace. Volunteers do the work, but disk drives and bandwidth are not free. We encourage you to contribute financially, even a dollar helps. Click here to donate.
Welcome to the new Radio4all website! If you cannot log in, you may need to reset your password. Email here if you need additional support.
 
Program Information
Global Research News Hour
Global Research News Hour Episode 478
Weekly Program
Michael Welch, Jack Rasmus, Drago Bosnic
 Anonymous  Contact Contributor
June 19, 2025, midnight
This week on the Global Research News Hour, we look at the recent attack on Iran by Israel and the reciprocal attacks by Iran and the alarming direction this exchange of missiles could lead in the not so distant future. In our first half hour, we talk to Military analyst Drago Bosnic about the latest developments and the possibility of the greater powers getting into the fray. And in our second half hour, the economist, writer and radio broadcaster Jack Rasmus is back to look at the history of decline of the US Empire and the latest damage this strike against Iran will do to the fate of the US empire.
Interviews by Michael Welch

Download Program Podcast
00:59:00 1 June 19, 2025
  View Script
    
 00:59:00  128Kbps mp3
(MB) None		 4 Download File...
 