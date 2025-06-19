Summary: This week on the Global Research News Hour, we look at the recent attack on Iran by Israel and the reciprocal attacks by Iran and the alarming direction this exchange of missiles could lead in the not so distant future. In our first half hour, we talk to Military analyst Drago Bosnic about the latest developments and the possibility of the greater powers getting into the fray. And in our second half hour, the economist, writer and radio broadcaster Jack Rasmus is back to look at the history of decline of the US Empire and the latest damage this strike against Iran will do to the fate of the US empire.