Notes: This week's show features stories from France 24, Radio Deutsche-Welle, NHK Japan, and Radio Havana Cuba.



http://youthspeaksout.net/swr250620.mp3 (29:00)



From FRANCE- First two press reviews from Monday on the Israel war on Iran, from both the Israeli, Iranian,Lebanese, and French press. Then Monday opinion pieces from the Guardian and Foreign Policy. From Thursday the role of Trump and the US in the war is discussed in French and British press. Then global criticism of the cause of the war from China, while a Chinese military delivery plane that seemed to go to Iran. A science website warns that global carbon emissions are on track to go beyond the 1.5 degree threshold for irreversible global warming in three years.



From GERMANY- The Israeli military operation in Iran has not slowed down activities in Gaza, where the distribution of limited aid supplies has resulted in nearly daily massacres of starving people. An interview with Olga Cherevko, spokesperson for the United Nations office for Humanitarian Affairs.



From JAPAN- Nippon Steel says it has done everything necessary to buy US Steel, which Trump has approved. Australian PM Albanese wasn’t able to have a one on one with Trump who left the G7 meeting early. While the G7 leaders were meeting in Canada the Chinese President was on a tour of Central Asia and offered to play a constructive role in stabilizing the Middle East. The Japanese Defense Ministry is evacuating citizens from Iran and Israel. Israel bombed a TV studio that was on air. The Stockholm International Peace Research Institute released their annual report on global nuclear weapons.



From CUBA- Netanyahu has been urging Trump to join the war on Iran. The Iranian Foreign Ministry says the Israeli strikes are not surgical and are killing many women and children.



"War is a place where young people who do not know each other and do not hate each other, kill each other, based on decisions made by old people who know each other and hate each other, but do not kill each other."

-- Paul Valery



