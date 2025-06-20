This week on the show, we hear about a new report documenting Maersk’s deep involvement in the global supply chain of F-35 fighter jets, which are routinely used to bomb schools, hospitals, and refugee camps in Gaza. Palestinian Youth Movement members Nadya Tanus and Kaleem Hawa with the Mask off Maersk campaign join the Electronic Intifada’s associate editor Nora Barrows-Friedman to tell us how the report is fuelling a people’s arms embargo against Israel. Palestinian analyst Muhammad Shehada joins Electronic Intifada’s executive director Ali Abunimah and associate editor Asa Winstanley to discuss the Yasser Abu Shebab gang, and the wider issue of Israel’s attempt to recruit Palestinian collaborators. This episode highlights interviews from our podcast of June 19th, 2025.
Produced by Pierre Loiselle, Nora Barrows-Friedman and Tamara Nassar.
The Electronic Intifada is an independent online news publication and educational resource focusing on Palestine, its people, politics, culture and place in the world. Founded in 2001, The Electronic Intifada has won awards and earned widespread recognition for publishing original, high-quality news and analysis, and first-person accounts and reviews. The Electronic Intifada’s writers and reporters include Palestinians and others living inside Palestine and everywhere else that news about Palestine and Palestinians is made.