Summary: This week on the show, we hear about a new report documenting Maersk’s deep involvement in the global supply chain of F-35 fighter jets, which are routinely used to bomb schools, hospitals, and refugee camps in Gaza. Palestinian Youth Movement members Nadya Tanus and Kaleem Hawa with the Mask off Maersk campaign join the Electronic Intifada’s associate editor Nora Barrows-Friedman to tell us how the report is fuelling a people’s arms embargo against Israel. Palestinian analyst Muhammad Shehada joins Electronic Intifada’s executive director Ali Abunimah and associate editor Asa Winstanley to discuss the Yasser Abu Shebab gang, and the wider issue of Israel’s attempt to recruit Palestinian collaborators.

This episode highlights interviews from our podcast of June 19th, 2025.

